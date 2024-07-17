Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) intends to offer 350 distinctive three-, four- and five-digit numbers for private vehicle plates of the following categories: ABHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXZ, the authority announced today in a press release.

This electronic auction is the 76th in its series of electronic auctions for distinctive numbers for private vehicle plates. Registration for this electronic auction begins on Monday, July 22, while the auction will start on July 29 at 8:00 am and will continue for 5 days.

The sale of the numbers in this auction will be subject to the application of a 5% value-added tax. Participation in the auction requires that the customer has a traffic file in the Emirate of Dubai. In addition, participants are required to deposit a security check addressed to the Authority in the amount of AED 5,000, in addition to AED 120 to be paid as a non-refundable subscription fee, at the Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Al Barsha, and Deira. Payment can also be made by credit card on the website www.rta.ae.