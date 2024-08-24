Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that there are a number of expected delays on some of the emirate’s main roads, which require drivers to plan their trips in advance to ensure easy access.

The Roads and Transport Authority has informed its customers that there is an expected delay on Emirates Road starting from the Dubai-Hatta Road intersection to Dubai-Al Ain Road towards Abu Dhabi, until August 31, coinciding with the ongoing rehabilitation and maintenance works, calling on users to plan trips in advance, set off early and follow the road signs to reach the destination easily.

The Authority also revealed that there is an expected delay on Jumeirah Street during the weekend, starting from 2:00 pm on Saturday to 5:00 am on Monday, due to maintenance works on the section near Marcato in both directions: from 24 to 26 August 2024.

The Authority had announced its keenness to ensure easy and flexible transportation by extending the operating hours of the Dubai Metro between Centrepoint and GGICO stations, from 5:00 am to 2:00 am (the next day) from 22 to 24 August, and from 8:00 am to 2:00 am (the next day) on Sunday, 25 August.