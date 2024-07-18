Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has received the SAS Appreciation Award for Innovation in AI Mobility Solutions, in recognition of its efforts in using AI in research and development related to traffic solutions management, in addition to developing several solutions and initiatives in the field of AI, through partnership with the private sector, and signing memoranda of understanding with leading global companies.

Among the qualifications that enabled the Authority to win the award is its early investment in big data and artificial intelligence solutions, as the Authority owns one of the largest big data platforms that allows the collection and analysis of data with the required speed and quality, and the building of dashboards that enable management to make decisions based on data analysis (Data Driven Decisions).

The Authority also developed the corporate platform for artificial intelligence that enables it to process data and use it to train artificial intelligence algorithms, which contributed to the speed of completion and development of artificial intelligence models.

The Authority’s platform features the necessary tools to monitor the performance of artificial intelligence and govern the decisions taken in this regard. These enablers contribute to enhancing the Authority’s efforts to support the strategy of the Emirate of Dubai to be the smartest city in the world, by employing artificial intelligence to improve the quality of life for residents.

The Authority cooperated with SAS in the areas of training national cadres on artificial intelligence applications and solutions, implementing brainstorming and benchmarking workshops, and following up on the use and employment of artificial intelligence technologies in the Authority’s areas of work.