The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai received a “five-star” rating from the British Safety Council for the year 2024, for the best standards and practices in the field of occupational health and safety management in the work environment, construction sites and operational activities.

This achievement reflects the leadership position achieved by the Authority, and its commitment to the optimal application of occupational health and safety, in line with the third goal of the Roads and Transport Authority’s strategic plan 2023-2030, which aims to enhance transportation safety, provide a safe environment for society, support the integration of transportation means, and ensure safe transportation. Flexibility and enhancing business continuity in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Director of the Safety and Risk Regulation and Planning Department in the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Authority, Nada Jassim, said that the classification focused on an evaluation that included 57 elements of the Occupational Health and Safety Department in the Authority, and auditing five separate indicators of best practices, separately, in addition to implementing inspection visits. For 14 operational sites affiliated with the Authority’s institutions and sectors, the Authority obtained a score of 96% as a result of this evaluation, exceeding the percentage required to obtain a five-star rating, which is a minimum of 92%.

It is noteworthy that the Authority received a five-star rating from the British Safety Council for the year 2018, for best practices in the occupational health and safety management system and the environmental management system.