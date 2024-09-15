Yesterday, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai opened two main bridges as part of the development project of the intersection of Jarn Al Sabkha Street with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The first bridge is 601 metres long, with a capacity of two lanes and a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour. It serves traffic movement from Jarn Al Sabkha Street eastwards, towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and from there northwards towards Al Qusais and Deira.

The length of the second bridge is 664 metres, with a capacity of two lanes, and allows for the continuation of free traffic movement, and avoids traffic interference for traffic coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, heading south to Al Yalayes Road, towards Jebel Ali Port, and its capacity is estimated at about 3,200 vehicles per hour.

The authority said in a statement that all project works will be completed next October, with the opening of the last bridge that connects the intersection of Jarn Al Sabkha Street with Al Asayel Street. The bridge is 943 metres long, with a capacity of two lanes in each direction, and a capacity of 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. The bridge allows for the continuation of free traffic movement between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced that 97% of the project to develop the intersection of Jarn Al Sabkha Street with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road has been completed. The project is being implemented within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to complete the development of the road network infrastructure to keep pace with the continuous development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, and to accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth, as well as the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Al Tayer said that Jarn Al Sabkha Street is one of the important roads linking Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and contributes to smooth traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, First Al Khail Road, and Al Asayel Road. The project includes the construction of four bridges extending 2,874 metres in length, with a capacity of 17,600 vehicles per hour.

He pointed out that the Authority opened last June a main bridge with a length of 666 metres, with a capacity of two lanes and a capacity of about 3,200 vehicles per hour. The bridge contributed to achieving smooth traffic flow and avoiding the overlap of traffic coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to the entrances of Jumeirah Golf Estates and Dubai Production City.

He explained that the development project of Jarn Al Sabkha Street Intersection will, upon completion, contribute to shortening the distance and reducing the travel time for traffic heading from Jarn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the direction of Al Qusais and Deira by 40%, as the time taken will be reduced from 20 minutes to 12 minutes during peak hours. It will also contribute to reducing the travel time for traffic heading from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the right to Al Yalayes Road in the direction of Jebel Ali Port from 21 minutes to seven minutes by 70%.

The project includes the implementation of road works extending over seven kilometres, developing surface intersections on the service road adjacent to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, in addition to road lighting and traffic signals, traffic systems, and the implementation of a rainwater drainage network and an irrigation systems network.

It is worth mentioning that the implementation of the development project of the intersection of Jarn Al Sabkha Street with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road comes as a continuation of the comprehensive plan set by the Authority to develop strategic roads and arterial roads towards the “East and West”, such as the axes of Al Yalayes Street and Expo Road, which the Authority completed in the past years. These axes support the transportation system in the Emirate of Dubai, serve several development projects on both sides of the road, and accommodate current and future traffic volumes.