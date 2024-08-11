Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that a valid Nol Tarhal card allows users to benefit from offers and discounts of up to 50% on specific services.

The Authority explained, through its digital platforms, that these offers come in addition to the features of regular Nol cards, such as paying for public transportation.

According to the authority, the offers include many restaurants, hotels and beauty salons.

She pointed out that users can visit the website nolplus.ae to learn more about the offers available for limited periods.

Nol Plus is a loyalty program that offers RTA customers rewards and benefits of value that exceed expectations, thanks to the partnership between the Authority and distinguished partners who share its vision. Nol Plus is centered around customer happiness, as it is the first loyalty program in the region for the public transport sector.

To benefit from the “Nol Plus” offers, the user needs to create a user account identity through the Roads and Transport Authority website, and link his Nol card.