The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the “Professional Engineering Track” initiative, the first of its kind in the UAE, by providing a track for specialized jobs in the field of engineering, keeping pace with the requirements of the labor market and achieving job stability for engineers. It has also launched the “Fast Track” initiative, which aims to attract a group of Emirati engineers who are university graduates with distinguished academic qualifications, and prepare them technically and administratively to be the next generation of specialists in engineering fields at the Authority.

The Authority aims, through launching these two initiatives, to create development opportunities for national competencies and provide the necessary tools to advance their career ladder and raise the rate of job satisfaction, which will positively reflect on enhancing the work environment and increasing the level of efficiency and professionalism, in line with the strategy of the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai in Emiratisation, training and qualifying national competencies and enhancing their technical and specialized skills, and achieving job stability.

The Authority stressed that the “Professional Engineering Track” and “Fast Track” initiatives reflect the Authority’s efforts to translate the vision of the wise leadership (may God protect it) by investing and working to provide the appropriate environment for young citizens and motivating them to be creative and innovative, noting that these initiatives achieve job stability and open the way for citizen engineers to advance in the ladder and job duties at the Authority.

The Authority explained that the (Professional Engineering Path) initiative, which will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2024, is the first of its kind, given its uniqueness in applying this type of career path prepared for engineers only. It is also distinguished by a clear professional career ladder that is in line with the requirements of the labor market, and provides engineers with opportunities for promotion through progression in the career ladder, starting from the job title of “Engineer” at job grade 11, reaching the title of “Consulting Engineer” at job grade 16. In addition, the initiative will play a competitive role among national specialized competencies from the engineering category, by striving for excellence and raising productivity to assume leadership and high professional positions.

The Fast Track initiative, which will be launched in the first quarter of 2025, targets newly graduated engineers with distinguished academic qualifications from the country’s citizens and prepares them technically and administratively within two years. The employee in this program will obtain opportunities for rapid development and promotion through a promising career path starting from the job title of “Engineer” at job grade 11, reaching the title of “Senior Engineer” at grade 13 within two years. If the program requirements are met, the engineers will join intensive and diverse technical and specialized training programs in addition to guidance, counseling and job rotation programs, and obtain specialized professional certificates, in addition to being assigned tasks and projects of a technical nature by their direct manager and evaluating them to raise the level of efficiency and hone skills.

The Authority has set conditions that must be met by applicants to join the Engineering Career Path Initiative, which are: the required academic qualification, approved years of experience, required professional certificates, availability of a job vacancy, passing the specified tests, and the terms and conditions of job promotion according to the provisions of the Dubai Government Human Resources Management Law. New graduate engineers must be citizens of the country, hold a university degree or its equivalent in engineering from a recognized university, have a cumulative GPA in their last academic achievement of no less than (3), and have not graduated more than two years ago. Applicants for the program must be between 21 and 26 years old, have completed national and reserve service, be proficient in Arabic and English, comply with employment conditions, and pass tests and personal interviews.

It is worth noting that the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is full of many specialized and engineering competencies in various branches of engineering (civil, electrical, mechanical, structural, architectural, computer engineering, and other engineering specializations), as the number of national engineers in the Authority has reached more than (230) national engineers, in addition to the professional engineering specializations, which work side by side with the engineers.