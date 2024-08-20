The competent authorities in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have taken several measures to protect students inside school buses, including training drivers, as they are the main element in the safety of school bus trips, conducting inspection campaigns, and installing tracking systems for school trips.

In detail, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai confirmed that school bus operators and schools must maintain the safety of students and provide a safe and comfortable environment on buses for them, supervisors and drivers.

She added that it monitors the commitment of schools and operators to implementing the stipulated procedures and requirements, through specialized teams that carry out inspection campaigns to ensure that bus operators comply with school transportation laws and requirements.

She stressed that the buses were inspected to ensure their safety and suitability for operation, and that they were equipped with emergency devices to ensure immediate response in the event of an emergency.

The Authority called on school bus operators to direct drivers to adhere to traffic laws, to ensure smooth traffic flow.

She said that the driver is primarily responsible for the safety of students during their daily trips, noting the need to adhere to safe driving requirements.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority launched a plan to prepare for the new academic year 2024-2025, coinciding with the back-to-school campaign, under the title “My School Innovates”, to assess the readiness of schools to receive students in a safe educational environment.

The Authority pointed out that the upcoming period will witness the implementation of field visits by the inspection team to 129 schools, 145 nurseries, and 82 licensed institutes and centers. The focus will be on a number of important aspects, most notably school transportation, nutrition and meal safety, readiness of school health clinics, and security and safety at the main entrances to schools, to ensure that educational institutions adhere to the approved regulations, decisions, and policies.

Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Ali Al Hosani, said that the authority launched the “Your Children Are Safe” initiative, which includes installing tracking devices on buses to monitor their route, and installing security and safety devices inside them.

The Transport Authority in Ajman revealed that 1,186 trainees registered in training programmes for school bus drivers and supervisors during the first half of this year, to enhance the efficiency of drivers, develop their capabilities and improve the level of services provided to transport students.

The Executive Director of the Support Services Corporation, Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, stated that the number of school bus driver trainees witnessed a significant increase, reaching 548 drivers during the first half of this year, compared to 537 drivers who were trained during the same period last year.

She pointed out that the total number of trainees from school bus drivers and supervisors reached 1,186 trainees. The training courses for school bus supervisors included topics such as safety procedures for transporting students to and from school, basic first aid, how to deal with students inside the school bus, the use of fire extinguishers, and correct evacuation methods.

As for drivers, their courses included specialized programs aimed at introducing them to the latest developments in traffic safety laws, training them in first aid, and how to avoid accidents.