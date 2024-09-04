The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has implemented improvements to Umm Suqeim Street, by opening the new road leading to Kings School, by providing two lanes in each direction, with a length of 500 metres. This will contribute to linking the school entrances to the new diversion implemented in that area, facilitating the movement of vehicles entering and exiting, and reducing traffic density and congestion by up to 40% during peak times.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads Department at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said: “The improvement works are part of the Umm Suqeim Street development project, from its intersection with Al Khail Road to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, over a length of 4.6 km. The project contributes to enhancing the link between four strategic axes in the Emirate of Dubai, namely: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. This will increase the road’s capacity by 30% to reach 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.”

Al Shehhi added: “As part of the recent improvements, the Authority has provided 200 temporary parking spaces to serve school goers, including faculty members and parents of students for the academic year 2024-2025, to ensure the provision of organised parking spaces and prevent random and wrong parking, which causes congestion and waste of time during the entry and exit of vehicles, thus achieving the highest standards of traffic safety and enhancing public satisfaction, so that Dubai becomes the best city to live in.”