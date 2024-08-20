The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has implemented a package of traffic improvements in four different locations in Al Safa 1 Schools Complex. These works varied between widening the entrances and exits on the one hand, and adding traffic calming means such as traffic lights and pedestrian crossings on the other hand. The Authority continues to implement its strategy of enhancing the efficiency of the road network in the Emirate of Dubai, in line with its development process, and serving road users, which achieves smooth and seamless movement of vehicles and enhances the level of traffic safety on the emirate’s roads.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads Department at the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The implementation of the latest improvements in Al Safa 1 area comes to serve road users from service providers from various business sectors, individuals including school students and residents of the area and the surrounding neighborhoods, whose number is 60,000. The Emirate of Dubai occupies a prominent economic position and has a global appeal that has made it a unique destination for living and working. Accordingly, the Authority is keen to keep pace with this boom, through continuous improvement of traffic movement and upgrading the quality of roads in the emirate.”

Al Shehhi added: “The irrigation works were distributed across four different locations. In the first location, a 255-metre lane was added to the service road for vehicles coming from the intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road with Al Hadiqa Street (second intersection) towards the roundabout leading to Street 13 to enhance traffic flow and reduce the time to reach Al Safa 1 Schools Complex by 20%. The second location included providing 22 parallel parking spaces near Al Safa School and Al Ittihad School to ease congestion during peak hours and to facilitate traffic flow during the phase of school students getting on and off vehicles, thus achieving the highest traffic safety standards.”

Al Shehhi said: “The Authority has completed, in the third location, the expansion of the exit leading to Al Wasl Road from Street 19, by adding a 330-metre lane, reducing the number of lanes heading left to one lane in order to redistribute traffic congestion, and making improvements to the traffic light at the intersection with Al Wasl Road, and adding 18 parking spaces opposite Jumeirah College. The fourth location included opening an additional exit for U-turns on Al Wasl Road, providing a traffic light and a pedestrian crossing, in order to raise the level of traffic safety for vehicle owners and pedestrians, and reduce the incidence of accidents in that area.”