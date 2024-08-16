The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has identified a list of violations on public buses belonging to the authority’s fleet, most notably evading payment of fares, misuse, and disturbing other passengers.

It stated on its website that a fine of AED 200 will be imposed on bus users in the event of using public transport and its facilities, entering or leaving areas subject to the tariff without paying the specified value, not presenting the unified card upon request, using a card designated for others, an expired card, or one that is not valid for use, or selling the unified card without obtaining prior permission from the Authority. A fine of AED 500 will also be imposed in the event of using a counterfeit card.

The Authority imposes a fine of AED 2,000 in the event of damaging, vandalizing or tampering with devices, equipment or seats of public transport and its facilities, and a fine of AED 100 in the event of disturbing users of public transport and public transport facilities and services, or affecting their comfort in any way, or using elevators or escalators in an improper manner, or standing or sitting in any part of public transport and public transport facilities and services not designated for passenger use, or placing feet on seats.

A fine of AED 200 will also be imposed on users in the event of selling goods and commodities inside public transport and its facilities or promoting them in any way of advertising and promotion, failing to comply with the instructions of the Authority’s inspectors or persons authorized by it or obstructing their work, using public transport and public transport facilities and services in violation of the instructions approved by the Authority and announced on signboards, in addition to a fine of AED 100 in the event of entering any location inside public transport and public transport facilities and services that is prohibited to enter, despite the presence of signs or signals indicating this, and entering or sitting in places or seats designated for certain categories. The Authority will also impose a fine of AED 100 per day, with a maximum of AED 1,000, in the event that vehicles exceed the permitted parking period in the parking spaces designated for public transport users.

The Authority has approved a fine of 200 dirhams in the event of spitting, throwing waste, or doing any act that would pollute public transportation, public transportation facilities and services, as well as smoking inside public transportation, public transportation facilities and services, in addition to a fine of 100 dirhams for eating and drinking in places where eating and drinking are prohibited.

The Authority confirmed that a fine of AED 1,000 will be imposed on carrying hazardous materials inside public transport and its facilities, including weapons, sharp or flammable materials, AED 500 for carrying alcoholic beverages inside public transport and public transport facilities and services, AED 100 for climbing or jumping inside public transport facilities and services, as well as opening the doors for boarding and disembarking public transport or leaving it while moving between stations or stops, taking animals inside public transport and public transport facilities and services, with the exception of guide dogs accompanying blind people, and also carrying or using materials or equipment that could disturb users of public transport and public transport facilities and services, or pose a risk to their safety. The Authority also imposes a fine of AED 2,000 for using any means or device related to security and safety, AED 300 for sleeping inside passenger canopies, and AED 200 as a fine for influencing public transport drivers with any act or behavior that would distract them while driving.

