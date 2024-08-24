Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it has decided to extend the operating hours of the Dubai Metro between Centrepoint and GGICO stations, from 5:00 AM to 2:00 AM (the next day), starting from Thursday, August 22, until August 24.

The Authority explained that the decision to extend working hours extends to tomorrow, Sunday, as well, to be from 8:00 AM to 2:00 AM (the next day).

This comes as the holidays end and most residents return from their summer vacations. Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest international airport, announced last Wednesday that it will see 3.43 million passengers pass through over the next 13 days, as residents return from their summer vacations.

The Dubai Metro network connects various vital areas in the city and allows passengers to move easily and safely.

The Dubai Metro usually operates seven days a week, during the following times:

Monday to Thursday: 5:00 AM to 12:00 AM

Friday: 5:00 AM to 1:00 AM (next day)

Saturday: 5:00 AM to 12:00 AM

Sunday: 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM