The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has implemented traffic improvements on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, including a 600-metre surface expansion of Exit 55 leading to Al Rabat Street, and increasing the traffic overlap distance by adding a new lane to bring the number to three. The Authority is constantly keen to enhance the road network and raise the level of traffic safety on Dubai’s roads, in line with the urban renaissance, urban development, and population boom witnessed by the emirate.

The surface expansion of Exit 55 is an important development project, as it directly contributes to raising the level of traffic safety, increasing the capacity of the exit from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Rabat Street from 3,000 vehicles per hour to 4,500 vehicles per hour, an increase of up to 50%, and reducing the travel time for vehicles heading from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Rabat Street towards the Business Bay Crossing from 10 minutes to four minutes, or by 60%.

The Authority confirmed that the traffic expansion at the exit leading from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Al Rabat Street is part of the development works it is implementing during 2024, and includes more than 45 locations across the Emirate of Dubai, to keep pace with and support the sustainable growth of the Emirate, and thus achieve happiness and well-being for the residents, so that Dubai becomes the best city to live in.

The Authority is committed to the continuous development and improvement of the road network in the emirate, and to updating traffic solutions on a regular basis, as it determines the roads in which traffic movement is to be improved based on four main data that are analyzed immediately: traffic studies, control centers, public suggestions and observations, and field monitoring of roads by the Authority’s work teams.