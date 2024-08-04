The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has completed 10 truck rest stops out of a total of 16, being implemented in partnership with ADNOC, distributed across six vital locations, strategic streets and logistics cities that attract a large number of trucks on a daily basis. These are: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai-Hatta Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, and Al Awir Road.

The total area of ​​the rest areas is estimated at more than 75 thousand square meters, with an operational capacity of about 5,000 trucks and heavy vehicles, and the total number of parking spaces is about 700.

The area of ​​each rest stop ranges between 5,000 and 10,000 square metres, and the capacity of each rest stop ranges between 30 and 45 trucks and heavy vehicles. The rest stops include service facilities, prayer rooms, fuel stations (diesel), and areas for drivers to rest.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, explained that establishing truck stations and rest areas contributes significantly to enhancing traffic safety, reducing the rate of accidents resulting from truck traffic by 50%, improving the flow of traffic during truck ban times, spreading traffic awareness among truck drivers about traffic rules, and solving the problem of trucks parking on main roads and residential areas.

He said that the establishment of stations also contributes to providing comfort for truck drivers, especially during periods when trucks are banned from passing on some roads, and meeting the increasing demand for truck stops, especially in light of the significant increase in the number of truck trips in Dubai, which exceeds 300,000 trips per day, transporting about 1.5 million tons of goods per day.

He explained that the selection and determination of suitable locations for establishing truck and heavy vehicle rest stops is subject to technical standards and studies to maximize the benefit from these stations and serve the land transport sector, as the selection took into account their presence on strategic streets and areas and logistics cities, to serve the largest number of trucks on a daily basis, the availability of safe entrances and exits, avoiding impact on residential areas, and distributing stations and rest stops along external roads.

Al Tayer expressed his happiness with the expansion of the partnership between the public and private sectors in implementing infrastructure and service projects, which provide opportunities for investors to participate in development projects and increase investments in various fields. It also contributes to improving the quality of public services, transferring knowledge, experience and innovation from the private sector to the public sector, in addition to training and qualifying employees of government agencies to manage and follow up on such long-term projects according to the build-operate-transfer model.

He pointed out that the partnership with ADNOC in establishing and operating truck and heavy vehicle rest areas contributes to consolidating Dubai’s position as a global hub for logistics transportation, and enhancing the safety and well-being of drivers, by providing the amenities and services they may need in their daily lives.

Al Tayer stressed that the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) attaches great priority to the land transport sector, given its significant role in developing economic and commercial activity. The RTA has conducted a comprehensive study on truck movement in Dubai, including field surveys, interviews and workshops with relevant departments and companies. It has also developed a planning model to predict future truck movement, and studied the need for dry ports or goods collection and distribution centres. It has also studied and evaluated current ban policies, times and routes, and studied the need for special roads for trucks, in addition to the organisational and structural aspects related to managing truck and goods movement in the Emirate of Dubai.

It is worth noting that in 2023, the Authority signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), under which the company will implement and operate the integrated truck rest station, near Emirates Road, next to the Al Tai Race Track.

The station covers an area of ​​more than 76 thousand square meters, with a capacity of approximately 150 vehicles, and provides integrated services that enhance the safety and well-being of drivers, as it provides a fuel filling service (diesel), in addition to a residential lodge (motel) for drivers to rest, a maintenance workshop, restaurants, administrative buildings, prayer rooms, truck maintenance workshops, driver training centers, clinics, pharmacies, exchange centers, a laundry, and other support services and facilities related to the safety and well-being of truck and heavy vehicle drivers.

• 300,000 truck trips in Dubai transport about 1.5 million tons of goods daily.