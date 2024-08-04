The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 10 truck rest stops out of a total of 16 being implemented in partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The stops are distributed across six vital locations, strategic streets and logistics cities that attract a large number of trucks on a daily basis. These are: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai-Hatta Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road and Al Awir Road. The total area of ​​the rest stops is estimated at more than 75,000 square metres, with an operational capacity of about 5,000 trucks and heavy vehicles. The total number of parking spaces is about 700, with the area of ​​each rest stop ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 square metres. The capacity of each rest stop ranges from 30 to 45 trucks and heavy vehicles. The rest stops include service facilities, prayer rooms, fuel stations (diesel), and areas for drivers to rest.

traffic Safety

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors, stressed that the establishment of truck stations and rest areas contributes significantly to enhancing traffic safety, reducing the rate of accidents resulting from truck traffic by 50%, improving the smooth flow of traffic during truck ban times, spreading traffic awareness among truck drivers about traffic rules, and solving the problem of trucks parking on main roads and residential areas. It also contributes to providing comfort to truck drivers, especially during periods when trucks are banned from passing on some roads, as well as meeting the increasing demand for truck parking areas, especially in light of the significant increase in the number of truck trips in Dubai, which exceeds 300,000 trips daily, transporting about 1.5 million tons of goods daily.

He added: The selection and determination of appropriate locations for establishing truck and heavy vehicle rest stops is subject to technical standards and studies to maximize the benefit from these stations and serve the land transport sector, as the selection took into account their presence on strategic streets and areas and logistics cities, to serve the largest number of trucks on a daily basis, provide safe entrances and exits, avoid impacting residential areas, and distribute stations and rest stops along external roads.

Partnership with the private sector

Al Tayer expressed his happiness with the expansion of the partnership between the public and private sectors in implementing infrastructure and service projects, which provide opportunities for investors to participate in development projects and increase investments in various fields on the other hand. It also contributes to improving the quality of public services, transferring knowledge, experience and innovation from the private sector to the public sector, in addition to training and qualifying government employees to manage and follow up on such long-term projects according to the build-operate-transfer model. He pointed out that the partnership with ADNOC in establishing and operating truck and heavy vehicle rest stops contributes to consolidating Dubai’s position as a global hub for logistics transportation, and enhancing the safety and well-being of drivers by providing the amenities and services they may need in their daily lives.

Road transport

Al Tayer stressed that the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) gives high priority to the land transport sector due to its significant role in developing the economic and commercial movement. The RTA has conducted a comprehensive study on the movement of trucks in Dubai, including field surveys, interviews and workshops with the concerned departments and companies. It has also developed a planning model to predict future truck movements, and studied the need for dry ports or goods collection and distribution centres. It has also studied and evaluated the current ban policies, times and routes, and studied the need for special roads for trucks, in addition to the organisational and structural aspects related to managing the movement of trucks and goods in the Emirate of Dubai.

One stop shop

It is worth noting that the Authority signed an agreement in 2023 with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), under which the company will implement and operate the integrated truck rest station, near Emirates Road next to Al Tay Race Track. The station covers an area of ​​more than 76 thousand square meters and has a capacity of approximately 150 vehicles. The station provides integrated services that enhance the safety and well-being of drivers, as it provides a fuel filling service (diesel), a residential lodge (motel) for drivers to rest, a maintenance workshop, restaurants, administrative buildings, prayer rooms, truck maintenance workshops, driver training centers, clinics, pharmacies, exchange centers, a laundry, and other support services and facilities related to the safety and well-being of truck and heavy vehicle drivers.