Under the slogan (15 Years on the Track), the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is preparing to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the launch of the metro, the icon of public transport in the Emirate of Dubai, with promotional and entertainment events and activities, various surprises, and the happiness of its residents and all those who come to it from different countries of the world.

The Roads and Transport Authority said in a press statement yesterday: “A number of sponsors and partners will join this year’s celebration to enhance the celebration of this occasion, including: Keolis – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the company responsible for operating the Dubai Metro and Tram, as a strategic partner, in addition to LEGO Middle East, LEGOLAND Dubai, IGLOO, Al Jaber Gallery, and Emirates Post as campaign partners.”

The most prominent initiatives to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro include: Emirates Post issuing a special edition of stamps dedicated to this occasion for stamp collectors. The Authority also launched a special edition of Nol cards bearing the campaign logo. An exclusive design by LEGO Middle East. Al Jaber Gallery will offer various commemorative products about the metro on this occasion.

LEGOLAND Dubai will host the Metro Birthday Celebration on September 21, 2024. Registration will be open to all children born on September 9 from 2009 to 2023. Parents wishing to participate can register their children through the RTA’s website (www.rta.ae).

IGLOO will be selling ice cream with an exclusive design in the shape of the Dubai Metro. 5,000 of these ice creams will have an identification code on the ice cream sticks, and those who buy them will have the chance to win gifts consisting of 5,000 Nol Tarhal discount cards.

The Authority said: “The public will enjoy watching a variety of musical performances at Dubai Metro stations from September 21 to 27, where metro users will be treated to live musical pieces performed by Emirati and international artists as part of the fourth edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office. The festival is widely attended by Dubai residents and visitors every year.”

On this occasion, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai extended its sincere thanks and appreciation to all partners and sponsors, and to everyone who will contribute and participate in the success of the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the launch of the Dubai Metro.