Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has called on all school bus operators in the emirate to be fully prepared for the new academic year 2024-2025 and provide the best possible services to students of all age groups in line with the Authority’s vision towards global leadership in easy and sustainable transportation.

In a press statement yesterday, the Authority stressed its continuous keenness to control the daily rhythm of the performance of the school transport sector in all areas of the emirate, given the great importance of this type of transport to the wise leadership in the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE in general, and to parents of students in particular with regard to safety aspects on board school buses and the comfort of students during their daily commute between their homes and schools, in addition to the availability of the necessary technologies to ensure their safety and comfort.

The Authority has circulated to school administrations and school bus operators regarding matters related to health and safety, in order to maintain a safe and successful educational environment.

The Authority attaches great importance to raising awareness about safety and health as they are among the most important pillars of returning to school. The Authority closely and constantly monitors the commitment of schools and operators to implementing the stipulated procedures and requirements. School bus operators and schools must maintain the safety of students and provide a safe and comfortable environment on buses for them, supervisors and drivers alike. The procedures implemented by the Authority’s specialized teams include inspection campaigns on bus operators to ensure their compliance with school transportation laws and requirements.

The Authority indicated that buses are regularly inspected to ensure their safety and suitability for operation, and buses are equipped with emergency devices to ensure immediate response in the event of any emergency. Students are also required to adhere to the supervisors’ instructions when boarding and disembarking buses, while ensuring that the supervisors accompany the students to the nearest place to their homes.

The Authority called on school bus operators to direct bus drivers to adhere to traffic laws, especially in the streets and areas surrounding and close to schools, and not to obstruct school bus drivers and other vehicles on the streets, in order to contribute to reducing traffic congestion and ensuring smooth traffic flow at all times.

The Authority stressed its keenness to ensure that school transport companies conduct intensive training for their drivers and bus supervisors on how to deal with students safely and professionally. Drivers are also stressed and educated as they are the first responsible for the safety of students during their daily trips through safe driving.

The Authority commended the tireless efforts made by operators and school administrations to ensure the safety of students during their daily trips, noting that operators conduct training for drivers under the supervision of the Authority. It added: “Operators are keen to provide safety equipment, requirements and procedures and to maintain communication with parents to reassure them of the safety of their children during their daily commute on school buses.”