The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, in coordination and cooperation with Majid Al Futtaim Group, has awarded a contract for the expansion and development project of the entrances leading to Mall of the Emirates, as well as the roads, intersections, pedestrian and bicycle paths near the mall, at a cost of AED 165 million. The project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to complete the development of the road network infrastructure to accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “The project includes the construction of a 300-metre-long bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road with a capacity of one lane, providing direct traffic movement for those coming from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali to the parking lots of the Mall of the Emirates. It also includes widening the current slope at Umm Suqeim Interchange towards the south, by improving the Umm Suqeim Interchange to facilitate the access of vehicles coming from Umm Suqeim Street to the current bridge leading to the parking lots of the Mall of the Emirates. It also includes improving the surface roads surrounding the Mall of the Emirates over a length of 2.5 kilometres, developing three surface intersections controlled by traffic signals, modifying the bus station at the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, converting the road next to the Kempinski Hotel from one-way to two-way, implementing improvements to the lanes designated for pedestrians and bicycles, in addition to implementing road paving works, lighting and traffic signals, a rainwater drainage network, and green areas.

He added: “The project contributes to reducing the travel time for traffic coming from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali to Mall of the Emirates from 10 minutes to just one minute, and reducing the travel time for traffic coming from Umm Suqeim to Mall of the Emirates from 15 minutes to eight minutes, as well as raising traffic efficiency and the level of safety on the roads surrounding Mall of the Emirates.”