Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract to purchase 636 buses of various sizes, complying with the European specifications for low carbon emissions, “Euro 6”, including 40 electric buses, which are the largest and first of their kind in the country. The buses will be supplied in 2024 and 2025.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said that purchasing the new buses comes within the framework of an integrated strategic plan developed by the Authority to upgrade the public transport system in the Emirate of Dubai, in accordance with the best international practices, provide the best services to public transport users, and keep pace with the continuous growth in the number of public transport bus users.

Al Tayer stressed the Authority’s keenness to ensure that public transport is the preferred choice for residents’ mobility, with the aim of increasing the percentage of trips by public transport and shared mobility to 25% by 2030, through providing public transport alternatives characterised by their high quality and comprehensive geographical coverage, and achieving integration between all means of public transport.

He explained that the technical specifications of the new buses support the UAE’s efforts to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and support the “Dubai Economic Agenda D33”, which aims to enhance Dubai’s position as one of the largest urban economies in the world, as well as the Roads and Transport Authority’s strategy (Zero-Emissions Public Transport in Dubai 2050), which aims to convert all buses, taxis and limousines to zero-emissions, through which the Authority seeks to convert 100% of public transport buses to electric and hydrogen buses by 2050.

He added, “The contract includes the purchase of 40 electric buses, of the Zhongtong type, with Gulf specifications that have been tested and tried in the region, and 450 buses to serve the city, including 400 MAN buses and 50 Zhongtong buses, with high specifications of safety, luxury and quality.”

The contract also includes the purchase of 76 double-decker buses, type “VOLVO”, and 70 articulated buses, type “Isuzu Anadolu”, to serve urban areas with high population density, and to serve new areas, to provide greater coverage of the geographical scope of Dubai and increase the occupancy rate.

Al Tayer explained that most buses will be equipped with a Driver Behavior Monitoring System to monitor and improve drivers’ behaviour through the use of innovative technologies to enhance safety standards in buses, an Automated Passenger Counting system to record the actual number of passengers compared to the automated payment system to reduce fare evasion, and an electronic system to identify the driver inside the bus (Driver Identity Authentication) and link it with the operating system.

He added that the buses will be equipped with comfortable seats, high safety standards, seat belts in the family area that can be adjusted to suit all age groups, and a streamlined design that reflects the image of modernity in Dubai.

For his part, the CEO of the Public Transport Agency, Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, said that the purchase of new buses took into account the provision of the latest international specifications, so that they conform to the European specifications for carbon emissions, as well as the presence of a low entrance to facilitate the movement of people of determination on and off, the provision of bicycle spaces, special seats for children, Wi-Fi service, and places to charge mobile phones and equip the buses with smart systems, to provide the best services to users of public transport, through distinguished interior finishes and spacious seats.

He added that the Authority has achieved leadership at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries by developing a special protocol for testing the standard fuel consumption “UAE Fuel Consumption Protocol” to compare fuel consumption between different types of buses, as the criteria for qualifying suppliers included the ability to manufacture, supply and maintain buses according to approved international standards, with the aim of enhancing the principles of financial and environmental sustainability of buses and ensuring operational efficiency.