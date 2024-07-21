In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), to provide a sustainable and flexible public transport system that contributes to facilitating the movement of residents and visitors, improving the quality of life, enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness as an attractive hub for global events, and achieving the target of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract to purchase 636 buses of various sizes, conforming to the European specifications for low carbon emissions, “Euro 6”, including 40 electric buses, which are the largest and first of their kind in the country. The buses will be supplied in 2024 and 2025.

The preferred choice for transportation

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “The purchase of the new buses comes within the framework of an integrated strategic plan developed by the RTA to upgrade the public transport system in the Emirate of Dubai in accordance with the best international practices, provide the best services to public transport users, and keep pace with the continuous growth in the number of public transport bus users. The RTA is keen to ensure that public transport is the preferred choice for the mobility of the population, with the aim of increasing the percentage of trips by public transport and shared mobility to 25% by 2030, by providing public transport alternatives characterised by their high quality and comprehensive geographical coverage, and achieving integration between all public transport means.”

Al Tayer stressed that the technical specifications of the new buses support the UAE’s efforts to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. They also support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to enhance Dubai’s position as one of the largest urban economies in the world, as well as the Roads and Transport Authority’s strategy (Zero Emissions Public Transport in Dubai 2050), which aims to convert all buses, taxis and limousines to zero-emissions. Through this strategy, the Authority seeks to convert 100% of public transport buses to electric and hydrogen buses by 2050.

Safety and comfort

He added: The contract includes the purchase of (40) electric buses, type (Zhongtong), with Gulf specifications that have been tested and tried in the region, and 450 buses to serve the city, including (400) buses of type (MAN), and (50) buses of type (Zhongtong), with high specifications of safety, luxury and quality. They are equipped with an environmentally friendly “Euro 6” engine, and classified within the second category of the United Nations classification of vehicles (Class II), which gives flexibility in operating buses on urban lines and on long expressways (Inter-Urban). The contract also includes the purchase of (76) double-decker buses, type (VOLVO), and (70) articulated buses type (Isuzu Anadolu) to serve urban areas with high population density, and to serve new areas, to provide greater coverage of the geographical scope of Dubai and increase the occupancy rate.







Innovative technologies

“Most buses will be equipped with a Driver Behavior Monitoring System to monitor and improve drivers’ behaviour through the use of innovative technologies to enhance safety standards in buses, an Automated Passenger Counting system to record the actual number of passengers compared to the automated payment system, with the aim of reducing fare evasion, and an electronic system to identify the driver inside the bus (Driver Identity Authentication) and link it with the operating system. The buses will also be equipped with comfortable seats, high safety standards, seat belts in the family area that can be adjusted to suit all age groups, and a streamlined design that reflects the image of modernity in Dubai,” explained the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Fuel consumption protocol

For his part, the CEO of the Public Transport Agency, Mr. Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, said: “When purchasing the new buses, we took into account providing the latest international specifications, so that they comply with European specifications for carbon emissions, as well as the presence of a low entrance to facilitate the movement of (people of determination), providing places for bicycles, providing special seats for children, Wi-Fi service, providing places to charge mobile phones and equipping the buses with smart systems, to provide the best services to users of public transport, through distinguished interior finishes and spacious seats.”

“The Authority has achieved leadership at the GCC level by developing a special protocol for testing standard fuel consumption (UAE Fuel Consumption Protocol) to compare fuel consumption between different types of buses. The supplier qualification criteria included the ability to manufacture, supply and maintain buses according to approved international standards, with the aim of enhancing the principles of financial and environmental sustainability of buses and ensuring operational efficiency,” Bahrozyan added.