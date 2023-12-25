The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai recently announced the start of a cooperation project with the United Nations Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science in the field of developing big data, artificial intelligence, and data science.

This cooperation project is considered part of the partnership between the two parties and an important step to crystallize this partnership through the transfer of knowledge and the exchange of experiences with the aim of enhancing the efficiency of the transportation sector services and other services provided by the Authority to the public from various segments of society.

This joint cooperation aims to enable the Authority’s data-driven transformation to make better decisions and provide access to reliable data for use at the local and global levels. 9 working teams have been formed in the Authority working in various fields to resolve various issues related to methodology, quality, technology, access to data, legislation, privacy, and provide appropriate cost-benefit analyzes regarding the use of big data.

The Executive Director of the Institutional Technical Support Services Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority, Mohammed Al-Mudhareb, stressed the importance of cooperation and partnership between the Authority and the United Nations Committee of Big Data Experts, especially since the Authority is always keen to develop its big data in view of the importance of this aspect in modern technologies such as artificial intelligence. The Internet of Things and other technologies that constitute vital aspects of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to which the Authority pays great attention because it enhances its role and continuous contributions to making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

Al-Mudhareb said: “As an active member of the United Nations Committee of Big Data Experts, the Roads and Transport Authority has joined two important working groups in the committee that cover a number of axes: the use of mobile phone data in transportation statistics and training courses, competencies, and capacity building in big data.” and data science and artificial intelligence in the Mobile Data Task Force. The Authority serves as co-chair and member, and is actively involved in creating a comprehensive guide on the use of mobile phone data in transportation statistics in cooperation with the Commission. This guide will provide valuable insights and methodologies for the use of mobile phone data in transportation planning. and decision-making processes.

He continued, saying: “The cooperation between the two sides is in line with the vision of the Roads and Transport Authority to become a data-driven institution, and this cooperation also supports the UAE’s goal of enhancing digital government services and practices. By utilizing mobile phone data, developing competencies, and enhancing international cooperation.” The Authority is leading innovation and shaping the future of transportation in the country and the Middle East and North Africa region.”

“The Authority’s participation in training, competencies, and capacity building work team highlights its commitment to enhancing knowledge transfer and skills development in the field of big data and data science. Through this participation, the Authority also aims to enhance the competencies and capabilities of its transportation specialists, use the latest technologies, and promote a culture of innovation.” and joint cooperation.”

In turn, the Director of the Statistics Division at the United Nations in New York, Stefan Schoenfest, said: “Our office has already worked successfully with the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics in the United Arab Emirates on topics related to big data for several years, and we look forward to more fruitful and mutual cooperation with the Roads Authority.” and transportation, especially in the field of developing public policies and services based on data in sustainable transportation. We also hope that the Authority will contribute to cooperation with the Regional Hub for Big Data in the Emirates, which works to build capabilities in the use of big data, artificial intelligence, and data science. For the statistical community in the Middle East and North Africa region.”

Schoenfest added: “A headquarters for the United Nations platform has also been established in the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics in the country, where the Roads and Transport Authority cooperates effectively with these two bodies in the field of big data and data science. The headquarters aims to facilitate projects in the use of big data and data science for official statistics and goal indicators.” Sustainable development, sharing knowledge on newly developed methods, algorithms and tools, and providing training on the use of big data, artificial intelligence and data science in the region.

31 countries participate in the United Nations Big Data Expert Committee and it includes 16 international organizations such as the World Bank, which includes more than 100 global experts to develop and exchange modern methods, technologies, and best practices for dealing with data science and big data. The committee also provides international platform services as cloud services to support international cooperation in the field of developing data science through new data sources and innovative methods.