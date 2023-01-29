The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, in coordination with the Dubai Police General Command, announced the operation of the second phase of the traffic accident management project on January 15th. It was achieved by the first phase, which contributed to reducing accidents of secondary injuries, improving the flow of traffic, and accelerating the removal of vehicles affected by accidents by a large percentage, in line with international best practices.

Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, said that the traffic accident management project, which is being implemented by the authority in cooperation with Dubai Police, aims to quickly intervene to remove vehicles involved in traffic accidents or vehicles that break down on the roads, reduce traffic congestion, and regulate movement. Traffic at accident sites, shortening the time to remove vehicles in accidents, as well as avoiding secondary accidents as a result of sudden congestion, and supporting Dubai Police in organizing traffic during severe accidents.

He added that the authority started implementing the service on the roads to be covered during the current year in the middle of this month, and it covers seven streets, including Sheikh Zayed Road, including (Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Ittihad Street), Al Khail Street (first phase), Dubai-Al Ain Street, and Al Ain Street. Al Yalayis, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, Al Rebat Street, and Airport Street. Four additional streets will be covered in 2024, namely: Al Khail Street (phase two), Emirates Street, Jebel Ali Street – Lehbab, and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. Four streets will be covered in 2025, namely: Dubai-Hatta Street, Umm Suqeim Street, Expo Street, and Hessa Street. and idle vehicles on the roads.

rapid intervention

He added, “We have identified a number of centralization sites for rapid intervention vehicles on highways and vital roads, to ensure that vehicles quickly reach accident sites on these roads during the specified period, according to the performance indicators approved for the project,” explaining that “the Traffic Accidents Unit will handle broken-down vehicles.” Rapid intervention to manage traffic accident sites at accident sites and on neighboring roads, dealing with minor accidents that do not require the presence of the police, removing vehicles involved in traffic accidents and idle vehicles, restoring traffic to normal, and implementing traffic diversions at accident sites and in the road network Surroundings, assisting road users, providing support and assistance to Dubai Police during serious accidents, protecting parked vehicles, and providing traffic support during events.

Al Tayer stressed that the traffic accident management service will greatly benefit the users of the road network in the Emirate of Dubai, by preserving their safety and saving their time by reducing the negative impact on travel time resulting from traffic accidents.

For his part, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, confirmed that the operation of the second phase of the traffic accident management project in Dubai is an extension of the success of the first phase, which achieved important results that proved the project’s efficacy and its ability to reduce accidents of secondary injuries, and raised the level of Traffic flow during accidents.

He explained that this project comes as an extension of the strategic partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority, which is based on the establishment of an integrated work system that supports the future visions of the Emirate of Dubai, and the approved traffic safety plan at the emirate level, in order to achieve the strategic goal of making the Emirate of Dubai a safe city, dominated by stability, and rooted in it. Elements of preserving lives and property.

• The initiative contributed to reducing accidents, improving the flow of traffic, and accelerating the removal of vehicles affected by accidents.



• Choosing streets based on the traffic density and the high number of accidents and idle vehicles on the roads.