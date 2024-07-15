The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently signed a partnership agreement with Majid Al Futtaim Group, under which it installed three devices to generate water from the air and convert it into pure drinking water at rest stops for delivery bike drivers, which are being developed as part of the first phase of this project. The agreement was signed on behalf of the RTA by Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of the Licensing Agency, and on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim by Ali Al Abdullah, Executive Director of Government Affairs and Corporate Real Estate at the Group..

The air-to-drink water condenser devices, provided by Majid Al Futtaim, use an innovative technology to exploit the humidity of the atmosphere to produce water. They operate at a temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a humidity level of up to 65%. These devices can produce about 100 liters of drinking water per day..

“This partnership is a testament to the Authority’s commitment to working with the private sector to provide essential enablers to ensure the safety of delivery bike riders, which contributes to providing a safe and comfortable transportation system for all residents and visitors in Dubai, and embodies the practice of social responsibility values ​​on the part of Majid Al Futtaim Group. This sustainable solution not only provides safe drinking water for delivery bike riders, but also contributes to reducing the environmental footprint,” said Abdullah Yousef Al Ali.

The RTA’s initiative to establish 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery bike drivers comes as part of its efforts to regulate and enhance the safety of the delivery sector, which has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. This initiative also comes within the context of making this category of drivers happy, noting that the RTA has completed the construction of a number of rest areas at present, and it is scheduled to complete the construction of the remaining rest areas in three phases..

The Authority expressed its thanks and gratitude for Majid Al Futtaim Group’s contribution in providing safe and healthy drinking water, which is a vital requirement to enhance the health and well-being of delivery bike drivers, who work long hours in the outdoors..