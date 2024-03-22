The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced its support for the “Noble Number” charity auction for special numbers, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah in Dubai on March 24, and its proceeds go back to supporting the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which aims to honor mothers by creating… An endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai allocated 10 distinctive numbers for vehicle plates within the “Noble Number” auction, so that the proceeds from the bidding on them will go to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which allows every person to donate in his mother’s name with the aim of supporting individuals, with education and rehabilitation, in less fortunate communities, through… Supporting the educational process, within the various academic, professional and qualification levels, which provides sustainable opportunities to improve the quality of their lives, improve their reality, and contribute to empowering them and preparing them for the current and future labor markets..

Includes a list of special numbers: O74- O51- V39- P42- Q49- T95- U53- U79- W62- W85.

The “Noble Number” auction witnesses the participation of a number of distinguished figures from various economic activities, charitable work and public benefit institutions, and philanthropists keen to support noble humanitarian causes..

Great implications

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, confirmed that the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to launch the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, is an extension of the humanitarian initiatives that we have become accustomed to. His Highness launched it annually, to consolidate human values, by encouraging various segments of society to participate in sustainable charitable and humanitarian work. This campaign also comes in support of the path of unlimited giving to the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” , which extends its giving to people in need in various countries of the world.

His Excellency said that dedicating this year’s initiative to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign carries great meanings and connotations. The mother has a great status, as God Almighty has commanded us to obey her, be righteous, and be kind to her. She is the one who bore and raised children and taught them human values ​​and principles. Her role in that is great in building societies, and it is the duty of every person to do so. He wanted to return the favor to his mother by supporting the “Mother’s Endowment,” which will be allocated to support mothers in various countries of the world.

His Excellency added that the Roads and Transport Authority is keen to support the humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, out of its belief in the humanitarian and moral duty, as well as out of its responsibility towards society, and the Authority supports the “Mother’s Endowment” by allocating the proceeds of ten distinct numbers. for vehicle plates,” calling on charitable citizens and residents to actively participate in the “Noble Number” charity auction, the proceeds of which are allocated to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign.“.

Sustainable endowment

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign seeks to support education and establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and highlight the role that the mother plays in providing an encouraging family climate that supports children’s education, in addition to strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, by providing an endowment. Sustainable that ensures the provision of educational and empowerment opportunities to disadvantaged groups or those who lack access to the necessary resources, in various parts of the world..

Establishing a culture of giving

Charitable auctions are considered an innovative window that contributes to consolidating the culture of giving and social responsibility, as previous editions of the “Noble Number” auction witnessed large participation from an elite group of pioneers in charitable and humanitarian work, who were keen to participate in the charity race and contribute to supporting humanitarian causes, as the third edition achieved From the Noble Number Auction for special numbers in Dubai, 97,920 million dirhams to support the efforts of the “Billion Meals Endowment” campaign in Ramadan 2023, which aimed to find sustainable solutions to combat hunger and malnutrition in the most needy communities, and implement targeted programmes, projects and initiatives, within systematic plans and specific targets to eliminate Hunger.

The second edition of the Noble Numbers charity auction for special numbers in Dubai achieved 53 million dirhams for the “Billion Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2022, while the first edition of the “Noble Numbers” auction, which supported the “100 Million Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2021, achieved about 50.45. One million dirhams in one night, and contributed to doubling the campaign’s ultimate goal, reaching the equivalent of 220 million meals..

Contribution channels

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels, including the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.aeWhile the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999, one can also participate in the campaign via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201.AE At the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams, the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” For users of the “Du” and “Etisalat” networks e&” In the Emirates, call the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign via the “Dubai Now” application.DubaiNowunder the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai Community Contributions Platform, “Jood(Jood.ae).