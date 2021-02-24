The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has set 3 important instructions that Dubai Metro users must implement in order to enjoy a comfortable and safe trip, including going to the metro station 30 minutes before the departure time, in anticipation of any expected delay as a result of applying the approved procedures to maintain their safety in In the wake of the spread of the Corona pandemic.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is working to implement a set of strict preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of passengers in public transport of all kinds, and to protect them from the transmission of the Coronavirus infection that is spreading around the world.

Through its digital platforms, the authority directed to alert metro passengers to 3 instructions when they wish to travel in the metro, which included the necessity to adhere to the precautionary measures applied, such as wearing the mask properly and keeping it on the face in all parts and locations of the metro station and on its flights, in addition to standing at a safe distance from Others, whether while entering the stations or during the movement between their various areas, as well as clearing the way for others when entering the train by following the instructions and directions of the station supervisors.

The instructions also stated that passengers should make sure that they are in the correct cabin, as there are different types of compartments according to the grades, and cabins only for women and children are available on the train.

The authority also pointed out the importance of directing passengers to metro stations early, not less than 30 minutes before the departure time of the journey they want to take, in order to avoid being late to their appointments as a result of applying the separation measures that require passengers to enter successively to the stations, as well as limiting the capacity in trains. In implementation of the applied divergence measures to limit the spread of the virus.

According to statements issued by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the authority has tended to use artificial intelligence and big data in planning metro journey times, planning bus routes, determining taxi demand areas, as well as monitoring drivers and passengers ’compliance with prevention requirements and precautionary measures to combat the Coronavirus such as physical spacing. And wearing masks, as well as monitoring non-compliance with the physical distancing between users of public transport buses, and using them to increase the number of buses operating on lines that are witnessing an increase in the number of passengers to reduce congestion and help reduce cases of non-compliance with the spacing.

It is noteworthy that the authority announced at the beginning of this year that it had implemented the experimental phase of the project of using artificial intelligence through simulation models, to control the increase in demand on the metro, reduce congestion, and manage crowds during the peak period at some stations or public events or the high rate of demand. The project aims to have a smart system that interacts with metro users to provide recommendations for comfortable transportation according to their needs, by understanding the patterns of metro demand and adjusting it to prevent congestion.





