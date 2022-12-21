The Supreme Committee for Strategic Planning and Institutional Transformation at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, approved the new strategic plan for the authority for the years 2023-2030, in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and the government directions of the emirate, in addition to Harmonizing the government vision of the UAE “We are the Emirates 2031”.

The RTA reformulated its mission, institutional values, and strategic goal, as the new strategic plan defined its vision of achieving global leadership in easy and sustainable mobility, in accordance with the RTA’s mission to provide safe and easy transportation, through the development of an innovative and sustainable road and transport system and services, that elevates the customer experience to the global level, and enhances the value of Competitive institutional reputation, innovative thinking, leadership, teamwork, tolerance, cooperation, and the pursuit of leadership.

The new strategy included five strategic goals, including “Integration and Innovative Mobility”, “Sustainability”, “Health, Safety and Security”, “Customer Happiness” and “Foreseeing the Future”.

Al Tayer confirmed that updating the authority’s strategic plan came in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to focus on foreseeing the future. Adopt strategic projects that support the economy, achieve well-being and happiness for residents and visitors of the Emirate, keep pace with global and future trends in the fields of transport and roads, enhance the authority’s endeavors in innovation, sustainability and foreseeing the future, and be a leading global entity that provides pioneering services to various segments of society.

He added that updating the Authority’s plan for the years 2023-2030 was based on the changes that occurred at the global, regional and local levels, taking into account the outputs of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, the Emirate’s Plan 2030 and the UAE government’s vision “We are the Emirates 2031”.

The plan included five goals, the first of which dealt with “Integration and Innovative Mobility” by focusing on providing a road and transportation system that supports the principle of the 20-minute city and is connected to world-class transportation services, the development of smart mobility solutions and the optimal exploitation of road and transport prohibitions, and the second is “sustainability” and the comprehensiveness of concepts and elements of sustainability. environmental, financial and societal focus on accelerating the transition to zero-emission means of transportation by 2050, and promoting social responsibility, as Dubai has become a global model in the field of sustainability.

The third goal is “health, safety and security”, enhancing the safety of movement, providing a safe environment for society, supporting the integration of various means of transport, ensuring safe and flexible transportation and enhancing business continuity, and the fourth goal is related to “customer happiness”, providing seamless and valuable integrated services and achieving proactivity.

The fifth goal included the theme of “Foreseeing the Future”, enhancing institutional capacity-building in the field of research, development and innovation, adopting flexible business models, developing an effective system of partnerships, in addition to strengthening the authority’s position in digital transformation and related and real-time systems to support the decision-making system based on data in a scientific and systematic manner. .