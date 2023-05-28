The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has adopted the strategy (Zero-Emissions Public Transport in Dubai 2050), as the first entity in the Middle East region to develop a long-term strategy for the transition towards public transportation with net “zero” emissions by 2050, and through it aims to reduce the negative impact Climate change and reducing the carbon footprint in all its activities, according to three axes: public transportation, buildings and related facilities, and waste management.

This strategy coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 and accompanies its endeavors to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and move from the stage of pledges to achievements. Public transportation and its impact on climate change, as well as keeping pace with the country’s relentless endeavors to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and moving from the stage of pledges to achievements.

The new strategy of the Roads and Transport Authority is in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 aimed at strengthening the emirate’s position as one of the largest urban economies in the world. High energy efficiency (near zero), saving energy from clean sources and “zero” municipal waste to landfill, reducing 10 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, as well as achieving financial savings equivalent to 3.3 billion dirhams compared to the usual work method.

An integrated plan for sustainability

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, stressed that the new strategy is an integrated plan for sustainability in the authority to achieve the strategic goal of enhancing sustainability and reducing carbon dioxide emissions, as well as achieving its mission to reach global leadership in easy and sustainable transportation from Through an innovative road and transportation system and services that elevate the customer experience to the global level.

His Excellency said: The new strategy includes the implementation of 10 initiatives, the responsibilities of which were distributed among the sectors and institutions of the authority, as well as partnership with the private sector to implement the strategy over periods of five years, and review the goals in the future and amend them according to changes.

He added that the new strategy is being implemented under the name “zero-emission public transportation in the Emirate of Dubai 2050”, and is in line with the global, national and local directions of the United Arab Emirates related to the environment and its protection, such as the Paris Climate Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and national directions such as the National Initiative. Climate neutrality, the UAE Green Development Agenda 2030, the National Climate Change Plan 2050, and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer continued that the strategy is also linked to local trends, such as the carbon emission reduction strategy 2030, the clean energy strategy 2050, the energy demand management strategy 2030, the waste management plan in Dubai, the strategy for adapting to climate change in the emirate, and other strategies, agreements and initiatives in this regard.

The Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority discussed a number of points, opportunities and challenges related to the new strategy and its implementation, such as the cost associated with new green technologies, the distribution of targets and their review over time periods, the importance of the availability of energy technology providers, especially for electric buses and hydrogen fuel production stations, and other points that contribute in implementing the new strategy.

Taxis and buses

The new strategy identified the target percentages to be achieved during the coming years to reach net “zero” emissions by 2050 in the three axes (green mass transit, buildings and facilities, and waste management), and by converting 10% of public transport buses into electric and hydrogen buses by 2030, to reach 20% in 2035, increasing to 40% in 2040, then 80% in 2045, to complete the ratio 100% by 2050, as well as converting taxis and limousines in the emirate to electric and hydrogen vehicles by 30% by 2030 to reach 50% in 2035 It will be 100% completed by 2040.

With regard to converting Dubai Taxi Corporation’s school buses into electric and hydrogen buses, the plan aims to convert 10% of those buses by 2030, to reach 30% in 2035, reach 50% in 2040 and 80% in 2045, to complete 100% conversion by 2050.

buildings and facilities.

The strategy includes rehabilitating the buildings and facilities of the authority, with the installation of a solar cell system on 24 of the buildings and facilities of the authority before 2025, and expanding the scope of application to all other buildings and facilities according to feasibility studies, while the plan targets 74% of the preparation and rehabilitation of buildings by 2030. to reach 83% by 2035 and 100% in 2045, while new buildings will have near-zero energy, starting in 2025. Existing road lighting will also be rehabilitated so that they are all 100% energy efficient, with the application continuing on all new projects.

trash mangment

Regarding waste management, programs will be implemented aimed at reusing and recycling municipal waste by 100% by 2030, thus achieving the goal of zero municipal waste to landfills, as well as recycling and water use in the Authority’s buildings and facilities to reach 40% in 2050.

Great achievements

It is noteworthy that the Roads and Transport Authority has made great achievements in the field of sustainability, as energy and green economy initiatives since 2014 for the year 2022 have contributed to achieving electricity savings of approximately 360 GWh and water savings of approximately 300 million gallons and approximately 88 million liters of water. gasoline as well as 10 million liters of diesel, which is equivalent to avoiding 416 thousand tons of emissions equivalent, and achieving a saving of nearly 420 million dirhams.

RTA is the first entity in the road and public transportation sector worldwide to publish its sustainability report, according to the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and according to the international standard: ISAE3000 in 2018. In 2020, RTA signed the United Nations Global Charter for Sustainable Development, after Aligning its data in its sustainability reports with the goals of the United Nations, which are concerned with global challenges, such as poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation, peace, justice, human rights, and combating corruption.