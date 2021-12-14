The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Matar Muhammad Al Tayer, has approved an integrated training plan, with the aim of developing the practical skills of female employees from various institutions and sectors of the authority, during the period from December 2021 to March 2022.

The “training plan” aims to empower women in various jobs and professions in the authority, and enhance their leadership role by preparing 600 female employees of various job grades for leadership roles and positions, promoting concepts of competitiveness, and developing the capabilities of female employees in various fields of work in the authority. The initiative includes various and unique training programs In the field of women and work, such as the specialized mentoring program for women, in addition to (virtual) training courses offered by reputable universities and international organizations, the most important of which are Harvard University, Case Western Reserve, and Women@Work.

During his meeting with female leaders and female employees nominated for the training programme, Al Tayer stressed that the launch of the training plan to empower women is in line with the national strategy for women’s empowerment and leadership in the country. The Authority’s successes and advancing the wheel of development, in line with the needs and aspirations of the Authority.

For her part, the Executive Director of the Office of the Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairperson of the Women’s Committee in the Authority, Moza Al-Marri, said that the training plan aims to train female employees on vital skills for current and future leadership roles, which provide the necessary tools to accelerate career progression, such as professional communication, and modern negotiation techniques, leadership, and increased knowledge in the areas of learning and teamwork.

The initiative also works on studying the challenges facing female employees at work, developing skills to benefit from development opportunities, knowing everything related to valuable behaviors that concern women in the workplace, and knowing the methods that help achieve leadership and excellence for women in their work. She added that one of the most important objectives of the initiative is to encourage female employees to achieve and plan for their leadership aspirations, and how to achieve the tripartite balance between family and work, and women as a separate entity.

Al-Marri explained that the initiative inspires female employees to know the basics of career success, what international universities and courses can offer for female employees, what opportunities the local and global economy can harness for the advancement of women, enhancing their competitiveness in leadership roles, and how to make the most of and develop talents and competencies. The initiative highlights the importance of motivating female employees, enabling them to participate in career development and leadership.



