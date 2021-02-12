The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority has confirmed that it intends to add approximately 31 kilometers to bike paths in three vital areas in Dubai, which are attractive points for visitors and residents, by 2025.

And stressed the need to adhere to public safety rules while using the current bike lanes, which are available in all parts of the emirate.

The authority’s website stated that the planned routes will be distributed over the Jumeirah area, the Dubai International Financial Center and the Mushrif area.

The implementation of the tracks comes as part of a project to be implemented in stages, with the aim of providing suitable alternatives that encourage residents and tourists in the emirate to follow a healthy lifestyle, by practicing various sports, such as cycling. It also comes within the framework of a comprehensive plan drawn up by the authority to establish an infrastructure that allows the use of bicycles as an environmentally friendly means of transportation and access to mass transit sites.

The authority stated that the Jumeirah area path will extend for a distance of 16 kilometers along the Jumeirah Corniche beach, parallel to the currently existing running and pedestrian lanes, ending the connection to the current bicycle paths at King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street.

As for the DIFC area, it is 6.8 kilometers long, extending from Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and connected to the current bicycle path on Jumeirah Road, and passing through the Dubai Financial Center and 2nd December Street.

The authority also indicated that the length of the bicycle path in the Mushrif area will reach eight kilometers, linking Al Khawaneej with Al Warqaa through Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street and Tripoli Street.

The authority has set a set of safety guidelines that must be adhered to during the use of bicycle paths, which include the necessity for cyclists to always walk in the direction of traffic, and not the other way around, adhere to the specified bike lane, and the instructions contained in the instruction signs on the lane, and not to use the cycling track for any purpose other than that. for him.

Earlier this month, the authority opened a pedestrian and cycling bridge on Ras Al Khor Street, 475 meters long and five meters wide, that facilitates the movement and movement of pedestrians between the two sides of Ras Al Khor Street, and connects the bicycle path coming from Al Khawaneej, Mushrif and Al Warqa to the International City area And the Chinese Dragon Market.

It is noteworthy that the pedestrian and bicycle path design guide issued by the authority set the average bicycle speeds at 25 km / h as the standard speed.

Bike speeds

– 20 km / hr on tracks within urban areas within the city, including shared lanes with pedestrians.

30 km / hr for amateur cycling lanes in the areas of Maidan, Al Warqa and Nad Al Sheba.

Without specifying a speed in the training tracks on the external tracks in the Saih al-Salam and al-Qudra area, with the riders abiding by safety instructions.

À 30 km / hr in the flexible mobility areas: Al Qusais, Al Karama and Al Mankhool.

4 requirements

A cyclist must wear a protective helmet and a reflective vest.

– Dual headphones are not allowed while riding a bicycle.

Flash is not permitted, but constant lighting is required.

The bicycle path must be kept clean, and the waste should be thrown into special containers.

The implementation of the tracks comes as part of a project that aims to encourage a healthy lifestyle.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

