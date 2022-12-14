The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, represented by the Licensing Agency, announced the activation of the issuance of certificates for the qualification of delivery bike drivers affiliated with delivery companies in the emirate, in an effort to improve the performance of drivers working in the sector, as well as improve and develop the level of services provided by these companies for the benefit of a wide segment of consumers in Dubai. Activating the issuance of these certificates for delivery drivers will also enhance the quality of daily operations in the emirate.

She stressed that delivery companies must ensure that all drivers working for them pass the requirements for obtaining a driver qualification certificate through electronic platforms and applications.

The authority seeks, in line with its strategic directions, to raise the efficiency of the delivery sector, as well as the safety of delivery bike drivers. It has developed an integrated training program, both practical and theoretical, that focuses on the basics of defensive driving, safety requirements, periodic maintenance of bicycles, and other axes. It is making unremitting efforts to meet the needs of this vital sector through the implementation of many initiatives, and the issuance of new drivers qualification certificates will ensure that drivers meet professional requirements and reduce the risks associated with them, in addition to raising the level of traffic safety.

Companies must register their drivers in one of the institutes accredited by the authority, namely: Al Ahli Driving Center, Belhasa Driving Center, Bin Yaber Driving Institute, Dubai Driving Center, Emirates Driving Institute, Emirates Transport Driving Institute, Excellence Driving, Galadari Center Driving. All companies operating in this sector are also required to register drivers to avoid violating the relevant applicable laws and regulations.

She instructed all companies operating in the delivery sector to cooperate with them to contribute to enhancing social responsibility, raising the efficiency of this vital service sector, and preserving the safety of working drivers.