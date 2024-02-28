The Director of the Business Planning and Development Department at the Public Transport Corporation of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Adel Shakri, revealed the authority’s plan to transfer taxi and limousine reservations from the street to electronic reservations, by 80% within four years, indicating that there are several initiatives approved by the authority to reach That percentage.

Shakri told Emirates Today, on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa Transport Conference and Exhibition: “We aim to convert taxis in Dubai from street booking to electronic booking, by 80% within four years, with the aim of reducing fake car bookings and reducing the total number of kilometers traveled.” “This waste represents a huge cost to companies, in addition to reducing environmental pollution, as the driver does not move unless the reservation is guaranteed.”

He added: “Customers can book through Hala, and the limousine companies (Uber) and (Careem), as we seek today to provide smart applications to contribute to facilitating booking,” stressing that the average time it takes for taxis to reach customers after requesting them through the applications It is 3.5 minutes, which is an excellent rate that helps speed up time and reduce effort.

He pointed out that the authority has adopted mechanisms to market and promote the switch to smart applications instead of the street, aiming not to move the driver anywhere unless the reservation is confirmed.

Shakri pointed out that the number of taxis available today covers the needs, and the study is repeated annually to determine the volume of demand and the availability of vehicles to suit this. He explained that the Authority has identified six initiatives to enhance access to the transformation plan by 80%; The most prominent of which is increasing the number of vehicles, in proportion to the needs of customers, and setting an appropriate number that keeps pace with the needs of the service. Among the initiatives is also the allocation of 600 private vehicles through the “Hala” application during the peak period. A flexible tariff system was also introduced, and the search for additional reservation services in addition to the existing ones. In the emirate.

He pointed out that the number of taxi users last year 2023 reached 189 million people.