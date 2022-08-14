The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority announced that the number of users of mass transit and shared transportation in Dubai, which includes the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transportation / abras, ferry, water taxi, water bus / electronic reservation vehicles, smart rental vehicles, and on-demand buses, in addition to taxis. “Dubai Taxi and Franchise Companies” in the first half of 2022 amounted to about 304.6 million passengers, compared to about 202 million passengers in the first half of 2021. The authority stated that the daily average number of users of mass transit, shared transportation and taxis in the first half of this year It amounted to about 1.68 million passengers, compared to about 1.1 million riders in the same period in 2021. His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: The Dubai Metro and taxis accounted for the largest percentage of the number of users of mass transit, shared transportation and taxis by 36% for the Dubai Metro and 29% for taxis, while the percentage of public transport buses was 26%.. He pointed out that March of 2022 recorded the highest rate in the number of passengers, as the number of passengers was changed. The number of passengers in the remaining months ranged between 46 and 49 million passengers, and the first half of this year recorded a growth of 3% compared to the same period in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, which is An important indicator confirming the increase in demand for the use of mass transportation and the recovery of the economic movement in the Emirate of Dubai. Al Tayer added that the number of Dubai Metro users, with its red and green lines, reached 109.1 million passengers in the first half of this year 2022, and the Burjuman and Etihad stations accounted for the largest share of the number of Dubai Metro riders. The number of passengers at Burjuman Station for the red and green lines reached 6.2 million, while the number of passengers at the Etihad Station for the red and green lines reached 5.3 million, and on the red line, Al-Raqqa station recorded the largest number of passengers, with a total of 4.7 million passengers, followed by the Mall of the Emirates station with 4.6 million passengers. Then the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall station with 4.3 million passengers, and at the level of the Green Line, Baniyas and Sharaf DG stations came first in the number of passengers with 3.6 million passengers each, followed by the stadium station with 2.7 million passengers, then Salah Al-Din station with 2.5 million One passenger and Al Ghubaiba station with 2.3 million passengers. In the first half of this year, the Dubai Tram transported 3.6 million passengers, while public buses transported 78.6 million passengers, and the number of users of marine transportation, which includes abras, water buses, water taxis and Dubai Ferry, was 8.2 million. Smart and on-demand buses transported 16.4 million passengers, while taxis in Dubai, which include Dubai Taxi and franchise companies, transported 88.7 million passengers in the first half of this year. His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer said: These results confirm the effectiveness of the plans and programs implemented by the authority to provide various alternatives for the movement of residents in Dubai.. He pointed out that the mass transport system in Dubai, whose components are integrated with each other, has become the backbone of the movement of residents in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai and has succeeded In bringing about change and development in the culture of the population of all segments towards the use of public transportation. He explained that the strategic and operational plans under which the Roads and Transport Authority operates are based on the principle of integration to achieve smoothness and ease of movement in the Emirate of Dubai, and include the development and expansion of road networks, crossings and the mass transit system with all its components, including metro, tram, buses, marine transport, first and last mile means, joint mobility, and the development of facilities Pedestrians and bicycles and the interconnection between them, and the development of traffic and technical transportation systems necessary to achieve the best and highest efficiency of the road and mass transportation system, as well as the application of supportive policies to encourage the public to reduce dependence on private vehicles and increase their dependence on other means and methods of transportation, including mass transportation and shared transportation.