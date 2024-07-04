The Dubai Road Naming Committee, the entity responsible for naming roads and streets in the emirate and under the supervision of Dubai Municipality, has announced the launch of the “Street Naming Suggestions” platform, with the aim of providing the public with the opportunity to participate in submitting suggestions for naming roads and streets in the emirate, in line with the committee’s objectives and efforts to preserve the authenticity of the past, enhance the civilized character, keep pace with the future development of the emirate, and highlight its valuable achievements.

His Excellency Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality and Chairman of the Road Naming Committee in the Emirate of Dubai, stressed that the Dubai Street Naming Suggestions Platform falls within the committee’s integrated efforts and plans to activate the principle of community participation in submitting proposals for naming roads and streets within the various regions of the emirate, in accordance with the approved classifications aimed at reviving heritage names, highlighting the national identity, and clarifying the nature of the social and cultural characteristics of the emirate in a manner that reflects its history, heritage, supreme values, and cultural, civilizational and social wealth, in line with its growth and future directions.

Al Hajri said: “The new platform is a digital system that allows the public to share their suggestions for street names in the Emirate of Dubai, following a comprehensive methodology and specific criteria, so that it reflects our identity, expresses the close connection between the past, present and future of Dubai, and revives valuable historical meanings, heritage and urban landmarks, in harmony with the global status and reputation of the Emirate of Dubai, and also contributes to consolidating the emirate’s diverse areas and places in the minds of the public and future generations.”

Road naming categories

The committee has set a methodology for proposing names based on classifications from which the proposed name for each region will be inspired. The methodology classifications will include names related to Arab and Islamic design and architecture, and names related to art, culture, and the rhymes of poetry.

The classifications will also include the names of natural phenomena, local plants, trees, flowers and roses, as well as wild and marine plants and herbs, in addition to the names of wild and marine birds, names that express environmental sustainability, and others related to ships, sea and fishing tools, wind and rain.

On the other hand, the classifications will include the names of squares, forts and ancient castles, the names of archaeological Tuwaiyan, local and ancient ornaments, the names of horses, Arabian camels and their descriptions. They will also include names related to types of palm trees and dates, names of farming and agricultural professions, others inspired by the names of industrial and craft professions and their tools, names of precious stones, in addition to names related to inventions and modern technology.

The public can participate in submitting proposals for road and street names via the platform link: https://roadsnaming.ae.

New names for the second Al Khawaneej roads

The committee had completed naming the roads in the second Al Khawaneej area, as a trial phase that included new names inspired by local trees, plants and flowers, such as; Ghaf Street, one of the most famous types of local trees, which will connect the first and second Al Khawaneej areas, in addition to other names such as; Sidr, Rayhan, Fagi, Samr and Al Shereesh.

It is noteworthy that the “Road Naming Committee in the Emirate of Dubai” was formed by Executive Council Resolution No. (35) of 2021, to be headed by the Director General of Dubai Municipality, and the membership of; the Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, the CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, and four representatives from the citizens of the Emirate of Dubai with experience and expertise, namely: Mr. Abdullah Thani Al Matrooshi, Mr. Humaid Sultan Al Mutaiwei, Mr. Juma Bin Thalith, and Mr. Rashad Bukhash.

The committee follows specific criteria in naming the emirate’s roads, which highlight the national identity of the Emirate of Dubai and reflect its history, heritage, supreme values, and cultural, civilizational, and social wealth. The naming process is mainly based on the principle of inference, by creating a methodology that enables people to connect to the mental image of the place, through linking it to the names, signs, and details of the site. According to the new methodology, street names will have a distinctive and unique character, and the new addressing mechanism will facilitate reaching the intended destinations more smoothly and easily.