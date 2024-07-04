The Road Naming Committee in the Emirate of Dubai, the entity responsible for naming roads and streets in the emirate and under the supervision of Dubai Municipality, announced yesterday the launch of the “Street Naming Suggestions” platform, with the aim of providing the public with the opportunity to participate in submitting suggestions for the names of roads and streets in the emirate.

This comes in line with the committee’s objectives and efforts to preserve the authenticity of the past, enhance the civilized character, keep pace with the future development of the emirate, and highlight its achievements of high value.

Director General of Dubai Municipality and Chairman of the Committee, Dawood Al Hajri, stressed that the Dubai Street Naming Suggestions Platform falls within the efforts and plans of the Committee to activate the principle of community participation in submitting proposals for naming roads and streets within the various regions of the Emirate, according to the approved classifications aimed at reviving heritage names and highlighting the national identity of Dubai, which reflects its history, heritage, cultural, civilizational and social richness, and is in line with its future directions.

He said that the new platform is a digital system that allows the public to share their suggestions for street names in the Emirate of Dubai, following a comprehensive methodology and specific criteria, so that it reflects our identity and expresses the close connection between the past, present and future of Dubai, and revives historical meanings, heritage and urban landmarks, in harmony with the global reputation of the Emirate of Dubai, which contributes to establishing it in the minds of future generations.

The classifications will include suggesting names related to Arab and Islamic design and architecture, names related to art, culture and the rhymes of poetry, names of natural phenomena, local plants and trees, as well as wild and marine herbs, names that express environmental sustainability, and others related to ships, sea tools, fishing and others.

The classifications will also include the names of ancient forts and castles, the names of ancient Tuwaiyans, ancient local ornaments, the names of horses, Arabian camels and their descriptions. It will also include names related to types of palm trees and dates, and others inspired by the names of agricultural, industrial and craft professions and their tools.

The public can participate in submitting proposals for road and street names via the platform link: https://roadsnaming.ae.

The committee completed naming the roads in the second Al Khawaneej area, as a trial phase, which included new names inspired by local trees, plants and flowers, such as: Al Ghaf Street, one of the most famous types of local trees, which will connect the first and second Al Khawaneej areas, in addition to other names such as Sidr, Rayhan, Fagi, Samr and Al Shereesh.

It is noteworthy that the Road Naming Committee in the Emirate of Dubai was formed by Executive Council Resolution No. (35) of 2021, headed by the Director General of Dubai Municipality, and the membership of the Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, the CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, and four representatives from the citizens of the Emirate of Dubai with experience and expertise.