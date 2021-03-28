Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Abdullah Al-Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and Vice-Chairman of the Steering Committee of the C40 Leading Cities Network for South and West Asia, affirmed Dubai’s keenness to accelerate the pace of implementation of its plans towards recovering from the “Covid-19” pandemic by providing the highest levels of safety, prevention and measures. Necessary to ensure the health and safety of all members of society, according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Council Executive, aimed at rapidly controlling the spread of the virus with an integrated strategy of services and health and preventive measures.

His Excellency indicated that the efforts of the Emirate of Dubai, in line with the federal directions in this regard, have ensured the provision of the best services for vaccination and preventive care, and the provision of the vaccine to all residents eligible to receive the vaccine in accordance with the medical standards announced by citizens and residents.

This came during His Excellency’s participation in a meeting that included the mayors of the C40 Cities Leadership Network, to exchange knowledge and experiences on global efforts to provide vaccines to reduce the incidence of “Covid-19”, in the presence of Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization, along with the mayors of Los Angeles cities. Jakarta, Accra, Milan, Phoenix, Durban, Dakar, Lisbon, Seattle and Johannesburg, in addition to representatives of 16 other cities around the world.

His Excellency Al-Basti explained the most important features of the strategy adopted by Dubai during the pandemic period, which set a major priority from the beginning, which was to provide the vaccine for free for everyone, and since the start of the national vaccination campaign that was launched at the end of December 2020, health authorities have worked to provide three types of vaccines: “Pfizer-Biontech”, “AstraZeneca Oxford”, and “Synopharm”, in their keenness to secure multiple options for the target of vaccination.

His Excellency reviewed the efforts of the Dubai government to simplify procedures for obtaining the vaccine, and to provide all means that ensure a safe and healthy environment in all centers designated for vaccination, in order to achieve the desired goals of the vaccination plan, as it encouraged all members of the community to receive the vaccine, and strengthened efforts to preserve the health and safety of the community. And to engage in a comprehensive vaccination campaign that aims to vaccinate 100% of the eligible population in Dubai, in addition to establishing more than 120 vaccination centers in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and in partnership with the private sector. Its services, and began implementing home medical visits to vaccinate senior citizens and elderly residents whose conditions prevent access to health centers to facilitate access to the vaccine for this group in the easiest way possible.

His Excellency Al-Basti stressed that the pace of the vaccination campaign in the United Arab Emirates is progressing at an accelerated positive pace and according to the specified path, stressing that more than 7.9 million vaccination doses have been given so far throughout the country with coverage that exceeded more than half of the target population, which is one of the following: The world’s highest rates of vaccination provision per population.

His Excellency the Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai affirmed the global responsibility adopted by the emirate to provide full support and active participation in the “Kovacs” initiative launched by the World Health Organization with the aim of equitable distribution of about two billion doses of “Covid-19” vaccines during the current year, as Dubai launched directives. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a global initiative through which the expertise and capabilities of “Emirates Airlines”, “Dubai Ports World Network”, “Dubai Airports” and “International Humanitarian City” were mobilized to transport, store and accelerate the distribution of vaccines around the world, With a special focus on developing countries whose populations have been severely affected by the epidemic, and are facing challenges in transporting and distributing medical preparations, by harnessing the logistical advantages and strong infrastructure of Dubai as a major center to support international efforts in this regard.

His Excellency Abdullah Al-Basti noted that Dubai and the UAE were among the first around the world to adopt, early in the pandemic, proactive measures to contain the spread of the virus, starting with practical efforts to contain the spread of the virus with examinations and case investigation, developing the capacity of health care, and adopting scientific research and data to monitor Situation and handling of cases, in addition to preparing policies, guidelines and protocols to ensure business continuity in light of the advanced technological infrastructure in the emirate.

membership

Dubai joined the membership of the 40 Leading Cities Network in the field of reducing the global “C40” climate change phenomenon in 2015, to become part of the elite group of world cities joining the network.

In 2017, Dubai, represented by the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, was elected to the Steering Committee of the Network, which consists of 17 members representing geographical regions, while the final decision-making authority within the network is concerned with the strategic direction of the member cities, as Dubai represents the region of South and West Asia, Including 11 cities, to lead the confrontation with the challenges that plague our world today and affect climate change.