The Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Vice Chairman of the Steering Committee of the C40 Leading Cities Network for South and West Asia, Abdullah Al-Basti, affirmed Dubai’s keenness to accelerate the pace of implementation of its plans towards recovering from the “Covid-19” pandemic, by providing the highest levels of safety, prevention and taking the necessary measures. To ensure the health and safety of all members of society, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, aiming at speeding up Controlling the spread of the virus with an integrated strategy of health and preventive services and measures.

He pointed out that the efforts of the Emirate of Dubai, in line with the federal directions in this regard, ensured the provision of the best services for vaccination and preventive care, and the provision of the vaccine to all residents eligible to receive the vaccine in accordance with the declared medical standards of citizens and residents.

This came during Al-Basti’s participation in a meeting that included the mayors of the C40 Cities Leadership Network, to exchange knowledge and experiences on global efforts to provide vaccines to reduce the incidence of “Covid-19”, in the presence of the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, along with the mayors of Los Angeles cities, Jakarta, Accra, Milan, Phoenix, Durban, Dakar, Lisbon, Seattle and Johannesburg, in addition to representatives of 16 other cities around the world.

In his speech during the meeting, Al-Basti explained the most important features of the strategy adopted by Dubai during the pandemic period, which set a major priority from the beginning, which was to provide free vaccinations for all, and since the start of the national vaccination campaign that was launched at the end of December 2020, as health authorities worked to provide three types Among the vaccines, which are “Pfizer-Biontech”, “AstraZeneca Oxford”, and “Sinopharm”, in order to ensure that they have multiple options for the target of vaccination.

He reviewed the efforts of the Dubai government to simplify procedures for obtaining the vaccine, and to provide all means to ensure a safe and healthy environment in all centers designated for vaccination.





