Dubai has maintained its leadership in the Arab world and regionally in the “Index of Global Competitiveness of Cities 2022” issued by the Institute of Urban Strategies – the Japanese “Mori Memorial” Foundation, which ranks the most prominent global cities in terms of their “attractiveness” or “competitive capabilities” in attracting cadres, capital and companies from around the world, based on an assessment based on six main axes: economy, research and development, cultural interaction, livability, environment, and accessibility.

Dubai ranked fourth in the world in the “axis of cultural interaction” within the Global Power of Cities Index.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, stressed that the progress achieved in the global competitiveness index for cities for the current year reflects the volume of efforts made in order to achieve the vision of the wise leadership by strengthening Dubai’s position as the best city To live, work and visit in the world, and to confirm the uniqueness of its sustainable development model that puts human welfare, developing his capabilities and improving his quality of life at the forefront of priorities.

His Highness added: “The foundations laid by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and what they included in terms of rational policies, tight regulatory frameworks and clear work policies, formed a solid base for an ambitious launch towards achieving great strategic goals aimed at leadership in various sectors, to transform Dubai into a role model for cities of the future capable of leading the global scene with qualitative achievements in various fields.Today, Dubai continues to assert its position as a major center for economy, creativity and culture, not only at the regional level, but also at the global level, attracting the best talents and brightest minds in various disciplines “.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, praised the continuous progress in Dubai’s position as a global center for culture and creativity, indicating that this achievement is evidence of Dubai’s growing role as a beacon of knowledge and civilization, and its impact as a vital bridge linking the world’s cultures, with communities of about 200 nationalities living on its land.

His Highness called for the various sectors in Dubai to continue working to rise to more advanced ranks within all indicators of global competitiveness, which necessitates continuing to create the best work environments that support the national cadre and attract distinguished competencies from around the world, raise performance levels, and pay attention to consolidating the pillars of the knowledge and creative economy and opening The space for advanced ideas and creative energies, monitoring the best international experiences and practices and benefiting from them in advancing the comprehensive development process in the Emirate.

integrated system

For her part, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, member of the Dubai Council, expressed her pride in Dubai’s progress in the “Global Competitiveness of Cities 2022” index, and said: “We are working according to the vision and directives of our wise leadership.” Within an integrated strategic system aimed at strengthening Dubai’s cultural position as a global destination for cultural practices and creative experiences and an incubator for international events, benefiting from the successes achieved by Dubai in hosting major international events, led by Expo 2020 Dubai, which was clearly reflected in the number of visitors to Dubai, which attracted more From 11.4 million international visitors during the first ten months of this year, as well as the number of companies that established their business from the emirate over the past year, which was accompanied by a momentum in local cultural and creative activity.

Her Highness added, “The progress achieved by the emirate within the ‘axis of cultural interaction’ is a testament to the success of these efforts, and an achievement added to our endeavors aimed at achieving our ambitions for Dubai.”

And Her Highness added: “The achieved and continuous progress in the cultural and creative sectors increases our determination to make more efforts to advance Dubai to higher ranks in global competitiveness indicators. Dubai’s success in topping the list of future cities in the world reinforces its position as one of the best cities to live and work in the world.” .

Her Highness drew attention to the importance of Dubai’s creative assets, saying: “We are committed to creating and developing an innovative business environment that supports the culture and arts sectors, contributing to providing talents with all the tools and skills necessary to contribute to supporting economic growth and diversifying the cultural offer offered by the city and enhancing its creative and cultural experiences for residents and visitors.” Both”.

changes and effects

Over the past twelve months, there have been changes in the ranking of the first five cities in the “axis of cultural interaction”, and although London retained the first rank, New York, which ranked third last year, overtook Paris for the first time in two years to become No. 2, while Dubai ranked fourth in the world this year.

The Japanese Mori Memorial Foundation stated that the results of the index for this year witnessed significant changes compared to last year due to the effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic, which changed work methods, lifestyles, economic activity, and cultural activity in cities.

In the axis of cultural interaction, the cities of the Middle East have strengthened their position in this axis. In environment and livability, the majority of the top ten cities came from Europe. In the accessibility axis, the assessments of both ‘mobility of people between cities’ as well as ‘mobility of people within cities’ had a strong influence on the results.

By tracking changes in the international flight frequencies of the targeted cities on the index since 2019, it is possible to analyze the strategies and responses of cities and their countries to the pandemic at that time, as Dubai was the first city to resume welcoming international visitors in July 2020, and the “Expo 2020 Dubai” exhibition was held in October. 2021, until the end of March 2022, which contributed to the emirate’s rise three ranks to occupy the third place in the world in a sub-index (tourist attractiveness) within the axis of cultural interaction. The emirate also made progress in other sub-indicators, such as “the number of foreign visitors” and “international trips.” directness of cities”, and “attractiveness of shopping options”, in addition to the sub-indicator “attractiveness of food options”