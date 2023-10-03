The Dubai Government Human Resources Department revealed that it is moving to introduce flexible work policies and methods in the Dubai Government, as current work patterns are no longer sufficient to serve the jobs of the future and the skills required, pointing out that current work models and patterns will change at a later time. Executive Director of the Policies and Programs Sector at the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Iman bin Khatam, said that the new work patterns are currently being worked on, and will be based on a survey conducted by the Department’s Youth Council, and the most prominent thing that the new work patterns will focus on is productivity and performance, not the number of working hours. She announced that the list of future jobs in the Emirate of Dubai is currently being updated, as the new list will include all sectors, whether governmental, semi-governmental, and the private sector, after it was limited to government jobs. The department will also work within the new study to determine the skills required for each job in Dubai, within a project It is known as “Future Profiles of the Human Resource” and focuses on strategic sectors and vital functions.

She added: “The new generations of young employees do not want to be bound by long working hours, but they are keen and able to give unparalleledly and with great efficiency if they are dealt with through specific tasks that depend on measuring productivity.” She pointed out in press statements on the sidelines of the Dubai Government’s Four-Year Forum for Human Resources, which was held last weekend, that work will be done to reconsider and make amendments to the current performance management system, so that it meets the aspirations and changes witnessed by the labor market in the Emirate of Dubai.

She indicated that the Dubai Future Skills Center will be launched in the last quarter of next year, explaining that this center focuses on enhancing the skills of the workforce and preparing it for the future. She stated that the Dubai Future Skills Center will provide a platform for employees’ self-assessment and evaluation of their skills, thus knowing the areas required for self-development and dealing with their functional needs for future jobs. It will also include all studies and research for government agencies to see everything new in the field of the labor market, workforce, and employee development. , training, and qualification. She pointed out the unification of the offering of government programs for training and rehabilitation of employees, in cooperation with government training centers, and there are a number of consultative meetings with many entities, led by the Dubai Future Foundation, in order to identify needs and monitor requirements and thus draw up the required training programs and then enter into application later. In response to a question about communicating with universities to direct high school graduates to the specializations needed by the labor market, she stated that a meeting was held with the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government and Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, to discuss such future features of jobs.

She added: “There is a special project on the future features of jobs in the Emirate of Dubai, to identify and predict the jobs of the future, including jobs in the education, energy, tourism and transportation sectors. This project will identify the skills for jobs in these sectors.” She stated that there will be new jobs that will be offered based on the needs of the future labor market and studies conducted by the Human Resources Department, and that there will also be jobs related to software, digital skills, and data analysis, as there is a great need for this type of future job, and many current jobs also need it. Pointing out that the department has begun offering specialized training and rehabilitation programs in cooperation with the competent authorities.