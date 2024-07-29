The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has issued the report “Foreseeing the Future of Human Resources: Major Drivers and Future Trends in Human Resources Management”, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance and develop human resources management practices in the emirate, in line with national strategies and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to make Dubai a global city and a hub for innovation and creativity.

Through the report, the department seeks to identify the future needs and expectations of human resources in the emirate, and provide the necessary solutions, proposals and tools to empower and motivate national cadres and global talents, enhance partnerships and cooperation with the public and private sectors, and achieve sustainable development and well-being for society.

The report reviews current human resources practices in the public and private sectors in Dubai, in addition to future trends and key drivers of change.

The report also addresses emerging opportunities and challenges, and provides recommendations based on the views of a group of human resources specialists in the public and private sectors in Dubai.

The Director General of the Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, said: “The Human Resources Future Foresight Report is a practical and strategic guide that reflects the Department’s commitment to providing innovative visions and future solutions that contribute to the development of the human resources sector.”

“The report is in line with our mission to develop smart solutions, flexible and innovative policies, and nurture talents and minds that support Dubai’s competitiveness, while always seeking to anticipate the future and provide initiatives that support the vision of our wise leadership and relevant national strategies, most notably the National Strategy for Attracting and Retaining Talents, to consolidate the UAE’s position as one of the top 10 countries in the field of global talent competitiveness, ensure the availability of talent in the country’s strategic sectors, and consolidate the country’s image as a preferred destination for global talents to reside and work,” he added.

“The importance of this report lies in providing a clear vision for the future of human resources in Dubai and shedding light on the challenges facing this field, in addition to providing recommendations aimed at enhancing the role of human resources in government entities in the emirate to enhance their global competitiveness, including addressing the major drivers that affect human resources, enhancing learning and development practices, improving talent attraction and retention, integrating advanced technology into human resources management, and enhancing the employee experience in government entities,” he said.

The report addresses the most important drivers influencing human resources management in Dubai, including technological developments, policies and regulations issued by the federal government, economic developments, globalization and inflation.

It highlights the impact of these drivers on HR practices and strategies, and provides recommendations for keeping pace with these changes to ensure sustainable excellence in HR management.

The report also reviews opportunities in HR practices, including digital development that is radically transforming HR operations and enhancing employee experience, in addition to investing in developing local talent and advancing Emiratisation by providing educational opportunities and career advancement paths for UAE nationals. The report also reviews the challenges facing HR management, such as the need to adapt to new legislation and changing market requirements, and the importance of maintaining a work-life balance to ensure employee satisfaction and increase their productivity.

The report is added to a diverse group of projects and initiatives that the department is keen to launch to improve the reality of human resources in the UAE.

The “Future Features of Human Resources in the Emirate of Dubai” project, under the slogan Talent 2033, is one of the latest of these projects, as it aims to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global center for innovation and creativity in the field of human resources management.

The project focuses on empowering the national workforce and integrating it into the private sector, in addition to strengthening partnerships with the public and private sectors to achieve sustainable development and community well-being.