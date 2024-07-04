The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has issued a circular regarding the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1446 AH, stating that work will be suspended in Dubai Government bodies, departments and institutions on 1 Muharram 1446, corresponding to the Gregorian date, and that official work will resume on the following working day.

The department exempted in its circular the bodies, departments and institutions that have employees who work on a shift system or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities, as these bodies decide the working hours for these categories of employees in a manner that is consistent with their operational requirements, ensuring the smooth running of work in their facilities regularly during this holiday.

On this occasion, the Department extended its warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him; and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and to their brothers, Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the UAE and residents on its good land, on the occasion of the Hijri New Year, asking God Almighty to return it to everyone with health, wellness, security and safety.