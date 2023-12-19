The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai revealed the arrest of an international network involved in carrying out illegal immigration operations to some European countries, and includes a group of people of multiple nationalities.

Dubai Residency explained that the process of arresting members of the network came after careful monitoring and follow-up of the people involved in it, as they were identified through a tracking system, reliable information, the results of investigations and tracking of previous cases, and after building a comprehensive database about the network and its members.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, stressed that Dubai’s residency places security and safety at the top of its priorities, and is keen to continuously improve its readiness to face emerging challenges, by employing advanced digital systems and refining the competence of individuals. It is also keen to Working closely with federal authorities to enhance cooperation, as well as coordination with international security authorities and exchanging information and expertise to neutralize potential risks and confirm the ability to firmly confront this type of crime.

Lieutenant General Al Marri stressed the importance of collective work to confront cross-border crimes, to ensure the security of the state and contribute to confirming the security of brotherly and friendly countries, as well as the importance of strengthening joint action in confronting organized crime in all its forms, praising the fruitful cooperation between the various law enforcement agencies in the country, with its impact. In ensuring the highest levels of security and safety, which is one of the most important features of UAE society.

Responsiveness

The official responsible for the arrest of the illegal immigration network confirmed the speed of response by the Dubai Residency as soon as all information was completed, systems were reviewed and all data related to the case was prepared, in addition to commitment and precision in work to thwart the network’s plans and arrest its members, as quickly as possible according to a well-coordinated plan. With strategic partners, indicating that the Public Administration is committed to confronting security challenges effectively and sustainably, by continuing to improve human and technical capabilities, using advanced technology and focusing on proactive information and rapid response to ensure the security of the UAE and everyone who lives on its soil or visits it as an honored guest.

Monitor and track

The security operation official added that through continuous field monitoring and follow-up, the identity of the person responsible for the network’s logistical operations in the country was identified, and the necessary measures were taken to monitor those involved from the first moments of their entry to the hotel and then their departure and while they were at the airport, by following them from the room. Operations where it was found that they had suspicious actions related to carrying out an illegal immigration operation, and accordingly they were arrested and referred to the judiciary.

The network's logistical support officer was monitored while he was in the country, as it became clear from his movements and information received from Dubai residency sources that he was about to carry out an illegal immigration operation through one of the country's airports. Accordingly, communication was made with the Ministry of Interior, represented by the airport police, and a work team was formed. A joint meeting through which security information was exchanged, which resulted in the speedy arrest of all parties to the case and their referral to the Public Prosecution in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.