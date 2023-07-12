Young people in the UAE enjoy great care and attention from the wise leadership, while official institutions and bodies have spared no effort in supporting all areas related to the young generation, as the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai stands out as one of the most prominent agencies that have put support for youth aspirations as a priority among many other priorities. , which is no less important and closely related to the fields of enhancing the reality of Emirati youth.

The efforts to establish Dubai were evident through many initiatives dedicated to youth, as well as its efforts to establish a supportive environment for youth aspirations, full of qualitative training programs and workshops aimed at refining their skills, developing their capabilities as entrepreneurs, motivating them and supporting their projects and innovative entrepreneurial ideas in preparation for the next fifty years.

The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ahmed Al-Marri, confirmed that the General Administration gives the youth category special attention and support through the training programs it provides, and motivational initiatives to support their aspirations and projects, and encourage them to engage in various fields to achieve their ambitions and contribute to the construction process. and sustainable development, explaining that the establishment of Dubai seeks to continue its efforts in this aspect to create a generation of leaders capable of leaving an influential imprint on the various development paths.

He added that the establishment of Dubai is keen to shed light on the projects that young entrepreneurs are involved in, by organizing forums, exhibitions and initiatives that contribute to paving the way for them, as well as providing them with logistical and technical support by providing advice and the correct and basic mechanisms to start their projects successfully, pointing out that Supporting and encouraging young people, listening to their innovative ideas, and supporting their projects is in line with the directives and visions of the wise leadership, which provided them with all the tools and capabilities, and leads to strengthening the developmental and economic scene in the country.

Among the qualitative community initiatives in this aspect, the “Entrepreneurship Makers Forum” organized by the General Directorate of General Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai at the Al Khawaneej Council in Dubai last March stands out as one of the most prominent creative forums aimed at enriching the youth scene, through the exchange of opinions and ideas and proposing solutions that It contributes to enhancing the business environment, and allows for the formulation of pioneering and innovative ideas that lead to the launch of successful qualitative projects.

It also emerged during the forum the keenness of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai to support youth projects, and open new horizons for them in order to promote their projects, as the number of projects supported by Dubai residence since September 2021 and March 2023 reached more than 120 emerging projects whose products were displayed in Administration building.

The “Dukan Bahja” initiative, launched by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai to support the products of young Emirati projects, and will continue until the end of this year as a first stage, stands out as one of the qualitative and unique initiatives that aim to support small projects for young Emiratis.

In its first and subsequent phases, the initiative provides a favorable platform for young citizens who do not have the means to display their projects and products, as the initiative enabled them to display their products, in a competitive atmosphere by offering exclusive discounts to management employees ranging between 30% and 50% on the products offered.

The initiative achieved remarkable success, especially since the establishment of Dubai allocated a pavilion for these projects and products inside the General Administration building, which contributed to facilitating the direct meeting between the owners of citizen projects and employees, who represent the nucleus of the consumer audience. It creates a positive competitive spirit among the participants to provide the best products, work on developing them, and contribute to raising the efficiency and quality of the Emirati product.

The Dubai Establishment initiatives have achieved many goals within the framework of its societal role and its keenness through it to support young people in the labor market by enabling them to be present at the headquarters of the General Administration and giving them a free space to display their products and promote them on the communication sites of the Happiness Program team, in addition to circulating a poster to employees. It includes products and project names, as well as its success in encouraging employees towards supporting entrepreneurs through competitions.

As a result of these qualitative efforts, the Dubai residency was inaugurated and hosted more than 120 national project owners, and the number of project beneficiaries reached more than 6,000 employees in addition to visitors, and the interaction on residency platforms by young citizens increased, and the number of followers increased on social media. On projects, this was accompanied by a remarkable increase in the number of projects whose owners wish to be present and display their products through public administration initiatives.

It is noteworthy that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai is constantly working to develop and enhance the efficiency of its cadres, and designs many innovative training programs aimed at developing their skills and enhancing their capabilities in various fields and various fields, until it has become one of the most pioneering authorities in this field.