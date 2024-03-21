The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai – as part of its participation in the Ramadan campaign in Dubai – launched two new initiatives to welcome visitors to Dubai and travelers arriving there during the holy month, through front row officers, where travelers arriving to the UAE will be received through air and land ports. And the Navy with a special seal bearing the slogan of the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign and a “Connect with Happiness” card in cooperation with its strategic partner, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company “Du”.

The launch of these two initiatives comes within the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and the coordination of its initiatives and events is supervised by “Brand Dubai”, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, in partnership. With more than 20 government and private agencies in the emirate, to highlight the festive aspects that adorn the emirate to celebrate the advent of the holy month, with all the authentic social customs and traditions that the occasion brings, under one umbrella through the campaign, in a way that ensures the highest levels of coordination, and ensures that the scene is highlighted. The city's distinguished celebration throughout the days of the holy month of Ramadan.

On this occasion, His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, confirmed that the Dubai Residency launch of two initiatives as part of its participation in the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign aims to highlight the manifestations of the Emirate of Dubai welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, and achieve the happiness of visitors, including It ensures that the message and values ​​of the holy month are conveyed to all visitors in a civilized and creative manner.

His Excellency said that this initiative is in line with Dubai’s constant keenness to welcome its visitors in a unique way that reflects its distinctive character as a city of creativity and innovators, stressing that “Dubai Residency” spares no effort in enhancing the visitors’ experience and welcoming travelers in a manner that is commensurate with the global status of the city of Dubai, and its endeavor to be the best city. In the world to live, work and visit.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri added that the two initiatives reflect Residency Dubai’s ongoing efforts towards enhancing the visitor and traveler experience through Dubai’s various air, land and sea ports, and in a way that reflects its commitment to providing best practices and the highest standards of services and distinctive experiences to the country’s guests and visitors, as well as all travelers who are citizens and residents of the country. And to ensure that visitors to Dubai are received during this period of the year in a distinctive Ramadan spirit and in a creative style that emulates Dubai’s position as a center of creativity in the region.

He explained that the public administration's community initiatives come within the framework of its ongoing efforts to consolidate Dubai's position as a leading tourist destination in the world, and reflect the emirate's commitment to providing unique experiences that give the visitor the best possible impressions from the moment he arrives until he leaves with unforgettable memories.

The General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai began stamping the passports of those coming to the country with the slogan of the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign, which was designed by “Brand Dubai.” The General Administration presented visitors with a “Connect Happily” card in cooperation with “Du” company, and a quick response code “Q.” Code”, which can be scanned with a smartphone to obtain a guide to “Ramadan in Dubai” activities prepared by “Brand Dubai”, with the aim of enhancing the spirit of hospitality and welcoming visitors and providing them with a unique experience during the month of goodness and blessings, which reflects the status of the Emirate of Dubai and its excellence in receiving its visitors from… Various parts of the world, especially during the holy month.

It is noteworthy that the #Ramadan_in_Dubai campaign includes many celebratory events with the participation of the government and private sectors, in addition to community participation, throughout the holy month of Ramadan, and within various parts of Dubai, in celebration of the holy month. The “Ramadan Activities in Dubai” guide can be obtained through the link: https: //dubaidestations.ae/guides/PDF/Ramadan_Events_in_Dubai.pdf.