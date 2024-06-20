The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai revealed that the total number of travelers through air ports during the Eid Al Adha holiday reached 562,347 passengers.

During the Eid Al Adha holiday, “Dubai Residency” witnessed groups of travelers who enjoyed a rich travel experience, through the speed of completing travel transactions and the smooth flow of movement, enhanced by the national competencies and great experience possessed by the passport officers.

It also received flights of pilgrims from the Holy House of God from the country, including members of the official mission of the Dubai government, and as usual, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai surprised the arriving pilgrims with a stamp bearing the slogan “The Emirates welcomes the return of pilgrims,” in a beautiful gesture.

Dubai Residency has completed its preparations for the return of Hajj flights coming from the Holy Land, as it has developed a plan to complete the procedures with an integrated and comprehensive mechanism, in cooperation with the strategic partners at the airport, confirming its full readiness to receive groups of pilgrims to the House of God, with a package of smooth procedures by providing the best practices and services. By working to facilitate the procedures for completing their transactions in record time.

The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, pointed out that “these numbers reflect the status of Dubai and the Emirates for tourists, visitors and residents as a distinguished tourist destination, and consolidates its image as the most suitable destination for work and stability,” stressing that “Dubai’s residency will not stop providing experiences.” Exceptional travel for its guests throughout the year.”

Al Marri thanked the Dubai Residency employees for their efforts, dedication and work during the Eid Al Adha holiday period, with the aim of facilitating the transactions of travelers and customers, stressing the management’s constant keenness to provide the best innovative services to customers, and to develop continuous performance that would facilitate procedures and transactions for residents, citizens and visitors. And tourists arriving and departing throughout the year, in addition to religious and national occasions and international exhibitions, as the number of travelers usually increases significantly during these periods of the year. He praised the employees of the external centers and the service center at the airport who were at work during the Eid holiday, and the employees of “Dubai Residency” at Dubai Airport, Al Maktoum Airport, Port Rashid and the Hatta border port, explaining that “Dubai Residency is always working to facilitate procedures, to make the travelers’ journey through… All the emirate’s ports are smooth, and it works to overcome any obstacles they may face, through cooperation with the relevant partners at airports, sea and land ports.” He pointed out that the UAE in general, and Dubai in particular, has turned into a favorable tourist destination for families and individuals from different parts of the world, due to the security and safety it provides, coupled with high-end services, and work to harness artificial intelligence, smart gates, and the smart corridor for a quick travel trip. And fun.

