The General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai called on all dealers to use the Dubai Residence smart application, GDRFA DUBAI, available through smart phone applications and the website smart.gdrfad.gove.ae, to complete their transactions during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, which will fall on the 29th of Ramadan to 3 Shawwal. Noting that the Amer centers will be closed during the same Eid holiday period.

The administration indicated that customers can inquire about their transactions by calling the “Amer” call center service on the toll-free number 8005111, which works around the clock, seven days a week.

The administration stated that the 24/7 Customer Happiness Center located at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 will operate during the holiday to receive urgent cases only, in order to facilitate and facilitate the completion of customer procedures and to ensure the health and safety of everyone during Eid.

His Excellency Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al-Marri, Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, congratulated the wise leadership, citizens and residents on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, and expressed his happiness on this happy occasion, calling on the Almighty Almighty to protect everyone and to bless the people of the United Arab Emirates United, with more progress, prosperity and happiness.





