The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai participated in the “Bridges of Goodness” campaign launched by the state to extend a helping hand to those affected by earthquakes in both Syria and Turkey. During the campaign period, in compliance with its societal responsibilities, and an affirmation of its noble humanitarian role.

Dubai Residency took the initiative to support the state’s efforts immediately after announcing the launch of the national community campaign, which unified efforts and strengthened the community’s role in collecting relief packages for those affected by natural disasters. The initiative was led by a group of Emirati humanitarian institutions, such as the Emirates Red Crescent, in coordination with the Ministry of Defense. Community Development and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Brigadier Hussein Ibrahim, Assistant Director General of the Institutional Support Sector at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, confirmed that the General Directorate’s participation in the campaign comes from the motive of promoting Emirati values ​​and human meanings aimed at providing aid and providing basic life necessities to those affected in Syria and Turkey, as a result of the earthquake that occurred. In the two countries, in addition to the keenness of the establishment of Dubai to promote the concept of community and volunteer work among the cadres, and to consolidate the culture of humanitarian work among them as an authentic Emirati approach.

He added that the UAE does not hesitate to extend a helping hand to those in need and those affected by natural disasters worldwide, and that the “Bridges of Good” campaign is considered a continuation of the bridges of noble deeds and humanitarian aid that have been launched in the Emirates since its inception and have not stopped until today.

“Bridges of Good” was launched under the direct directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to unite efforts and secure medical, food and life supplies, and send them to the affected people in both Syria and Turkey.