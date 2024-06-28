The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, in cooperation with Microsoft, organized a training workshop on artificial intelligence strategies for its administrative staff.

This workshop comes as part of the management’s ongoing program to adopt artificial intelligence technologies, with the aim of improving the quality of customer service and keeping pace with the government’s trends towards accelerating the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

The workshop – in which the Director General of the Department, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, his assistants, department directors, and a number of senior officers and employees participated – included advanced tools from Microsoft that will be adopted in future projects of the Department.

Deputy Assistant Director for Digital Services, Lieutenant Colonel Expert Khalid bin Madih Al Falasi, stressed that this step comes as a continuation of the efforts made by the administration in the field of harnessing artificial intelligence, and contributed to improving administrative processes and increasing efficiency and accuracy in performing tasks.

He explained that the workshop aims to enhance the capabilities of cadres by taking advantage of the latest artificial intelligence technologies, and building a strong base of knowledge and skills necessary to apply these technologies effectively in the work environment, in line with the directives of the wise leadership for Dubai to be the most expansive and accurate in the use of artificial intelligence.

For his part, the Executive Director of Artificial Intelligence at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ghaleb Abdullah Al Marri, expressed his appreciation for Microsoft’s participation in organizing the workshop, praising the ideas and information it provided that will support plans and strategies for developing and using artificial intelligence in the administration. It contributes to achieving its goals by improving the services provided to customers and enhancing proactiveness in completing transactions.