The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has achieved a new national achievement, which contributes to strengthening Dubai’s residency status as a leading government agency in the field of foreseeing the future, by obtaining global accreditation from the International Federation for Future Studies for the Future Foresight Program.

The Dubai residency is considered the first entity in the Emirates, and one of the few specialized agencies in the world that offers accredited programs in the field of future foresight, as it presented its future foresight program after it was developed in cooperation with the American University in the Emirates, with the aim of enhancing the capabilities of institutions and leaders to understand and analyze future challenges and trends, and make informed strategic decisions.

The Director General of the Department, Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al-Marri, confirmed that this step is an affirmation of the excellence and excellence achieved by the establishment of Dubai in the field of foreseeing the future, and enhances its local, regional and global position, as it works to develop future competencies, and enables leaders and institutions to innovate pioneering solutions and take innovative strategic decisions that contribute to promoting sustainable development and economic excellence.

He pointed out that Dubai’s approach to strengthening the scope of its strategic partners, expanding the base of cooperation in specialized fields, and with bodies such as the International Federation for Future Studies and the American University in the Emirates, will contribute to providing the local, regional and international communities with many programs and knowledge.