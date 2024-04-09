In cooperation with the Beit Al Khair Society, Dubai, and with the sponsorship of the Union Cooperative Society, and Zajil Parcel Services Company – UAE, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai launched the “Way to You on Eid” initiative, which aims to share the joy of orphan children and put a smile on their faces on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Under the initiative, financial vouchers with Eid supplies will be given to beneficiary children to obtain their needs from Union Coop, in addition to sums of money that will be delivered and distributed in coordination with the Beit Al Khair Society to all targeted children within the Emirate of Dubai.

The launch of this initiative by the Dubai Residency, in cooperation with its partners, comes out of its societal responsibility, and within the framework of its keenness to implement and deepen the principles of goodness, and to consolidate the human values ​​derived from the immortal heritage of the Emirates, and the legacy of its founding leaders of noble values ​​aimed at consolidating cooperation and giving and making it a basis for interdependence and cohesion. Community.