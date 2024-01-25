The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has designated a line to respond to inquiries from children from seven to 12 years old, around the clock in Arabic and English.

The Director of the Customer Happiness Department, Lieutenant Colonel Salem bin Ali, stated that the department launched this service after receiving many calls from this category. He called on children to use the new service, which is offered for the first time in the world from Dubai, stressing that this service is provided to respond to children’s inquiries only, and that adults should avoid it, so as not to cause pressure on the service, and choose the services that suit them.

He stressed that the administration is constantly working to monitor customers’ opinions through various communication channels, identify their development suggestions, and then work to meet them in an appropriate manner within the continuous development service that does not stop in all departments of the administration. He pointed out that the administration has developed a plan to ensure that the call center operates 24 hours a day, through 10 shifts divided throughout the day starting at 07:30 in the morning, which were distributed taking into account peak times that witness a greater number of calls during the day, to coincide with the presence of the largest number. from Staff.